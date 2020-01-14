Tucson coaching icons Nemer Hassey, Jay Campos team up as principal-AD duo at Mica Mountain High School

For 12 seasons between 2003-14, Nemer Hassey (Cienega) and Jay Campos (Sabino) were rivaling head coaches at powerhouse high school football programs in Southern Arizona.

Together, they carved out impressive coaching resumes for over a decade, including five state championship appearances and numerous regional titles. Now, the former coaching foes will team up at Mica Mountain, an expansion high school in the Vail School District, which is set to open its doors in July.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hassey, who retired from football after the 2014 season to focus on principal duties at Cienega, will have the same position at Mica Mountain. Campos stepped down as Sabino's head coach following the 2016 season and has since served as the school's athletic director, but will join Hassey as Mica Mountain's AD.

Hassey and Campos combined for a 274-85 record, but will tackle a new task to develop the high school located east of Houghton and Valencia Road.

The current agenda for Mica Mountain is to begin its 500-student enrollment in the 2020 fall semester and continue to build in the following years, but the master plan is to hold 2,000 students after three years.

Mica Mountain still hasn't hired a football coach yet, but will field junior varsity and freshman teams to compete in Class 4A in the first phase before getting a varsity team in place for potentially the 2021 season. Mica Mountain will be known as the Thunderbolts and the school's colors are Carolina blue, silver and black.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports