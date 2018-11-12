Jeff Scurran, who coached his final game at Catalina Foothills High School last month, has been named the new coach of the Allgau Comets of the German Football League.
"This city is very close to my family's ancestral home and my roots," Scurran wrote in a social media post. "Another Scurran adventure is about to begin."
Scurran announced his retirement from high school football last month, saying he was eager to "face new challenges" after his stint at Catalina Foothills. Scurran has also coached at Sabino and Santa Rita; he also started the Pima College football program.
The Comets went 8-6 last season, losing to the Dresden Monarchs in the GFL quarterfinals. Scurran has extensive overseas experience, most recently coaching in Florence, Italy.