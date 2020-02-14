Tucson High among teams to win in Friday's state play-in game, advance to playoff bracket

Tucson High's boys basketball team was among the Southern Arizona boys basketball teams to win on Friday night, advancing to the main bracket of the state playoffs.
Here's a look at Friday's results and Saturday's high school matchups:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A state play-in games:
No. 17 Tucson High 63, No. 16 Scottsdale Chaparral 55
Class 5A state play-in games:
No. 9 Tempe McClintock 83, No. 24 Mountain View 66
No. 15 Phoenix Carl Hayden 67, No. 18 Cholla 49
No. 11 Nogales 65, No. 22 Gilbert Williams Field 58
No. 13 Ironwood Ridge 58, No. 20 Flowing Wells 54
Class 4A state play-in games:
No. 16 Rio Rico 60, No. 17 Flagstaff 54
No. 12 El Mirage Dysart 55, No. 21 Sahuaro 41
SATURDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A state play-in game:
(game at 7 p.m.)
No. 13 Patagonia at No. 4 The Gregory School
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
(game at 2 p.m.)
No. 9 Sahuarita at No. 1 Scottsdale Coronado
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
(game at 2 p.m.)
No. 8 Sahuarita at No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek