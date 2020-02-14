Tucson High among teams to win in Friday's state play-in game, advance to playoff bracket

Tucson High's boys basketball team was among the Southern Arizona boys basketball teams to win on Friday night, advancing to the main bracket of the state playoffs.

Here's a look at Friday's results and Saturday's high school matchups:

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state play-in games:

No. 17 Tucson High 63, No. 16 Scottsdale Chaparral 55

Class 5A state play-in games:

No. 9 Tempe McClintock 83, No. 24 Mountain View 66

No. 15 Phoenix Carl Hayden 67, No. 18 Cholla 49

No. 11 Nogales 65, No. 22 Gilbert Williams Field 58

No. 13 Ironwood Ridge 58, No. 20 Flowing Wells 54 

Class 4A state play-in games:

No. 16 Rio Rico 60, No. 17 Flagstaff 54

No. 12 El Mirage Dysart 55, No. 21 Sahuaro 41 

SATURDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A state play-in game:

(game at 7 p.m.)

No. 13 Patagonia at No. 4 The Gregory School 

BOYS SOCCER

Class 3A state quarterfinals:

(game at 2 p.m.)

No. 9 Sahuarita at No. 1 Scottsdale Coronado

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A state quarterfinals:

(game at 2 p.m.)

No. 8 Sahuarita at No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek

