Tucson High's boys soccer team has forfeited nine games after learning that one of its players took part in a tournament and played in the Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout after the high school season had started, a violation of Arizona Interscholastic Association rules.
THS self-reported the violations to the AIA this week. It is appealing six of the forfeits with hopes the AIA can rule before the Class 6A state playoff brackets are unveiled on Friday. The team's Dec. 14 game against Mesa Dobson, Jan. 16 game against Queen Creek and Jan. 25 game against Phoenix Trevor Browne are all now listed as FFLs — forfeit losses — on the team's MaxPreps.com page. Coach Ismael Arce's team now has a 13-7-1 record, according to MaxPreps.com.
Tucson High was ranked second in Class 6A in the AIA's most recent power rankings, which were released before Tucson High forfeited the games.
A Tucson Unified School district spokesman issued a lengthy statement on behalf of the school on Wednesday morning. It did not identify the player in question.
"On Thursday January 31, 2019, the Tucson Unified School District Interscholastics Office received a call from a concerned member of the community regarding a member of the Tucson Magnet High School (TMHS) Boys’ Soccer team who they believed had violated the AIA Bylaw 14.4.1 Non-school Participation," it read. "The student was alleged to have participated in a National Soccer tournament in December 2018, after the start of the AIA soccer season. THMS along with the Interscholastics Office conducted a review of the information provided and found that the student had in fact violated the rule. In our investigation of the allegation it was also discovered that the student played in this year’s Fort Lowell Shootout, which also violated AIA Bylaw 14.4.1.
"The TUSD Interscholastic Office informed the AIA Office of the violation and THMS self-reported on Friday, February 1, 2019 that the team had an ineligible player."
TUSD "has also directed each of its nine high schools’ athletic department to conduct further reviews of its current teams to ensure that each are in compliance of the AIA Bylaws," the statement said.
The Tucson High forfeits are the latest in a recent rash of incidents involving the AIA and Southern Arizona teams. Last week, Sabino High School's girls basketball program was forced to forfeit games for using an ineligible player. And Saturday, a Canyon del Oro High School wrestler attacked a Salpointe Catholic assistant coach during a meet in Safford, leading to a police investigation.
Class 3A state soccer playoffs start Wednesday night, with Sahuarita's girls taking on Sabino, Pusch Ridge's girls taking on Anthem Prep and Sahuarita's boys traveling to Yuma Catholic. The Class 6A, 5A and 4A tournament begin next week.