Tucson native Bryce Cotton receives MVP honors in Australia's NBL

Bryce Cotton, a Tucson native and Palo Verde High School graduate, won the Andrew Gaze award on Sunday, which is given to the most valuable player in Australia's National Basketball League.

It's the second time in three seasons Cotton, a 6-foot guard for the Perth Wildcats, was named the NBL's MVP. He also won the award following the 2018 regular season and is just the seventh player in NBL history to win the award on multiple occasions.

Cotton was also named to the All-NBL first team.

“It’s very well deserved,” Wildcats chief executive Troy Georgiu told The West Australian. “Bryce is such a quality player and his character is second to none. The on-court leadership that he displays and the sheer talent that he has makes him an exceptional player. The club is thrilled for him.”

The four-year NBL veteran is averaging a league-high 22.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game, leading the Wildcats to a 19-9 record in the regular season. Cotton, 27, is the first player in NBL history to lead the league in both scoring and steals.