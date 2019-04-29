2017 Hansen Top 100

Deion James, ex-basketball player for Pima Community College will take his talents to the Pac-12 and play for Washington State.

 Courtesy Pima Community College

One week after visiting Washington State, Deion James verbally committed to the Cougars as a graduate transfer for the 2019-20 season. The former Empire High School and ex-Pima College standout announced on Twitter Monday evening.

Using his previous two years of eligibility at Colorado State, James averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and underwent off-season knee surgery missing all of 2019. 

The 2017 NJCAA Player of the Year becomes the first Pima College product to play for a Pac-12 team since ex-Arizona Wildcat Greg Cook in 1980.   

Now, James will play his lone season at WSU under first-year head coach Kyle Smith who spent three seasons with the same position at San Francisco. WSU recently fired former coach Ernie Kent after posting a 59-98 record from 2014-19.

