One week after visiting Washington State, Deion James verbally committed to the Cougars as a graduate transfer for the 2019-20 season. The former Empire High School and ex-Pima College standout announced on Twitter Monday evening.
Excited for the future #Committed #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/5ggHqY2vvy— Deion James #20 (@Dj_monsta) April 30, 2019
Using his previous two years of eligibility at Colorado State, James averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and underwent off-season knee surgery missing all of 2019.
The 2017 NJCAA Player of the Year becomes the first Pima College product to play for a Pac-12 team since ex-Arizona Wildcat Greg Cook in 1980.
Now, James will play his lone season at WSU under first-year head coach Kyle Smith who spent three seasons with the same position at San Francisco. WSU recently fired former coach Ernie Kent after posting a 59-98 record from 2014-19.