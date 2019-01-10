Two of Tucson's leading high school football coaches, Ironwood Ridge's Matt Johnson and Flowing Wells' Mark Brunenkant, have decided to step away from coaching in 2019. A third coach, Douglas' James Fitzgerald, is leaving his program to become a small-college assistant.
Johnson, who went 85-34 in 10 seasons at Ironwood Ridge, winning the 2012 state championship, said on his Facebook page Thursday "While I do plan on continuing to coach, I do not know where or in what capacity. I may be an assistant next year. I may be a head coach next year. I may take the year off and spend time with my family. ''
Johnson is 113-60 in 15 seasons as a head coaching, including stints at Catalina Foothills and Rincon/University. Am Amphitheater High School graduate, he played collegiately at NAU.
Brunenkant will become Flowing Wells' athletic director, replacing the retiring Pat Weber. The move was approved by the school district on Tuesday.
Over 24 years as a Southern Arizona football coach, Brunenkant was 105-122, with 48 victories at Catalina Foothills, 12 at Douglas and 45 at Flowing Wells.
Fitzgerald's Bulldogs were the surprise of Southern Arizona this season, winning their first five games. Douglas was 6-2 when the AIA found that it was using an ineligible player; the team was stripped of its wins. Fitzgerald told the Star that he is joining the coaching staff at Brevard College in North Carolina.