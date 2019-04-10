The Nogales dugout cheers on the team during the active 5th fifth inning of the 4A baseball playoff game between Nogales and Canyon Del Oro at Amphitheater High School on May 2, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

The Nogales High School baseball program will be featured Saturday as part of Fox Sports Arizona's "Baseball Day Arizona," an all-day salute to baseball and softball in the Grand Canyon State. 

FS Arizona and the Apaches program posted sneak previews of the video segment to their Twitter feeds. 

The first-ever "Baseball Day Arizona" features three live broadcasts: A high school baseball game between Tempe Corona del Sol and Phoenix Desert Vista (10 a.m.), a softball game between the Arizona Wildcats and Grand Canyon (1 p.m.) and a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres (5 p.m.). It will also include a "Baseball Day Arizona Live" show that airs at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. 

Here's the full schedule: 

12 a.m.:  Padres at D-backs (replay of Friday night’s game )

3 a.m.: D-backs at Red Sox from April 5 (Chase Field opener)

6 a.m.: Padres at D-backs (replay of Friday night’s game )

6:30 a.m: Braves at D-backs from April 26, 2001 (Luis Gonzalez 13th homer in April – then MLB record)

9:30 a.m.: Baseball Day Arizona Pregame

10 a.m.: Baseball Day Arizona: Corona del Sol vs. Desert Vista

12:30 p.m.: Baseball Day Arizona Live

1 p.m. : Baseball Day Arizona: Arizona vs. Grand Canyon softball

3 p.m.:  Baseball Day Arizona Live

4:30 p.m.: Diamondbacks Live Pregame

5 p.m.: Padres at D-backs

8 p.m.: Diamondbacks Live Postgame

8:30 p.m.: Baseball Day Arizona Recap

9:30 p.m.: Diamondbacks Live Postgame

10 p.m.: Padres at D-backs (replay)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles