The Nogales High School baseball program will be featured Saturday as part of Fox Sports Arizona's "Baseball Day Arizona," an all-day salute to baseball and softball in the Grand Canyon State.
FS Arizona and the Apaches program posted sneak previews of the video segment to their Twitter feeds.
⚾️💍 #ApachePride #Family #3ELIEVE https://t.co/T4bg8IYrGj— Tribe Baseball (@ApacheBaseball1) April 9, 2019
The first-ever "Baseball Day Arizona" features three live broadcasts: A high school baseball game between Tempe Corona del Sol and Phoenix Desert Vista (10 a.m.), a softball game between the Arizona Wildcats and Grand Canyon (1 p.m.) and a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres (5 p.m.). It will also include a "Baseball Day Arizona Live" show that airs at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Here's the full schedule:
12 a.m.: Padres at D-backs (replay of Friday night’s game )
3 a.m.: D-backs at Red Sox from April 5 (Chase Field opener)
6 a.m.: Padres at D-backs (replay of Friday night’s game )
6:30 a.m: Braves at D-backs from April 26, 2001 (Luis Gonzalez 13th homer in April – then MLB record)
9:30 a.m.: Baseball Day Arizona Pregame
10 a.m.: Baseball Day Arizona: Corona del Sol vs. Desert Vista
12:30 p.m.: Baseball Day Arizona Live
1 p.m. : Baseball Day Arizona: Arizona vs. Grand Canyon softball
3 p.m.: Baseball Day Arizona Live
4:30 p.m.: Diamondbacks Live Pregame
5 p.m.: Padres at D-backs
8 p.m.: Diamondbacks Live Postgame
8:30 p.m.: Baseball Day Arizona Recap
9:30 p.m.: Diamondbacks Live Postgame
10 p.m.: Padres at D-backs (replay)