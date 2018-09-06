Kevin Sumlin already has three areas of recruiting covered for 2019: Texas, California and Arizona. Jordan Morgan represents Arizona — and, more specifically, Marana.
The offensive tackle committed to the Wildcats in June; the 6-foot-5-inch, 270-pound senior hopes to contribute next season as a true freshman.
Credit Sumlin and the UA assistants for discovering Morgan in their own backyard. Morgan was not heavily recruited by other programs, in part because he doesn’t have any social media accounts. The lack of exposure limited the Marana High School anchor a bit as he developed into a college prospect.
The Star talked to Morgan on Thursday night as he and the 3-0 Tigers prepared for Friday’s game against Desert View.
What are your thoughts on Marana’s season so far?
A: “Our first couple of games have been pretty good. It wasn’t like last year when we couldn’t get through the first two games and picking it up later. We’re actually picking it up right away this time so it’s been a really good start to the season.”
Has the game slowed down for you as a senior?
A: “Yeah, because compared to last year, I wasn’t as strong, and as athletic and as big as I am now. I got a lot stronger over the summer so it’s been a big change for me, and it’s easier.”
You were recruited by UA offensive line coach Joe Gilbert. What’s your relationship with him?
A: “We’ve been talking back and forth like once a week, and I like that because we stay in touch, and he makes me feel like I’m a part of the team already.”
Are you familiar with any members of the UA’s offensive line?
A: “No, not right now, but I went to the first game (last week), and I walked the field with them, and I got to see what I’m going to experience next year.”
What was your first impression of Arizona Stadium?
A: “It was my first time down on the field so it was extremely huge, and it was amazing, I liked it.
I liked being able to go down there and actually feeling like I was a part of it and seeing the players. Seeing the O-line and D-line and seeing how big they are, and seeing them with your own eyes was pretty crazy.”
When you saw the size of Arizona’s linemen, was it intimidating or motivating?
A: “When you first see them, it’s intimidating, but then it’s motivating knowing you can do that and being capable of doing it.”
Has the UA coaching staff specified which spot on the offensive line you will be playing?
A: “They were telling me that I’d probably be playing left tackle.”
And you play right tackle at Marana?
A: “(Friday), I’ll play left tackle, but I usually play right.”
Was that your coach’s decision or did you pitch the idea to him?
A: “(UA) contacted (Louie Ramirez) also so he knows where they want me to be at, and I also wanted to be (a left tackle), and they wanted me to get more experience.”
Was Arizona a school you envisioned going to when you were a kid?
A: “My favorite was Oregon, but when I was younger-younger, I used to like Arizona, but I didn’t think I would be going there.”