PHOENIX — Yuma Catholic entered Saturday’s semifinal game looking to prove that the Shamrocks have what it takes to be the top team in Class 3A.
With a dominant performance, they may have done just that.
Second-seeded Yuma Catholic defeated No. 6 Sabino 75-43 Saturday night at Shadow Mountain High School. The Shamrocks (11-2) will face Northwest Christian in the 3A state championship on Friday at 7 p.m. at Campo Verde High in Gilbert.
Saturday’s loss snapped Sabino’s 10-game winning streak dating back to Sept. 7. The Sabercats (10-3) lost their first two games this year, then won out to make the postseason. Sabino beat Lakeside Blue Ridge 38-6 in the first round and Snowflake 30-14 in the quarterfinals before running into a Yuma Catholic team that put up a combined 140 points in its first two playoff wins.
The Shamrocks were led by junior running back Ean Chavez, who put up more than 400 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I don’t really focus on myself; it’s about my team,” Chavez said. “Without them, without my line, this wouldn’t be possible.”
Yuma Catholic came flying out of the gate and never slowed down. The dominating offensive performance proved to be overwhelming for Sabino, which just couldn’t stop the Shamrocks on the ground or in the air.
Yuma Catholic coach Rhett Stallworth said Chavez stepped up to the plate against Sabino’s defense. Chavez had his first touchdown of the night with 9:39 left in the first quarter, punching the ball in to the end zone to give the Shamrocks a 7-0 lead. His touchdown on Yuma Catholic’s first drive set the tone that it was there to not only win, but to dominate.
“They did what they could to take away our star receiver, so we showed them we could run the football,” Stallworth said.
Sabino trailed 42-21 at halftime before allowing 26 more points in the third quarter. The Sabercats scored a pair of touchdowns, both coming on Cameron Jacobs 4-yard runs, to inch closer. Jacobs was one of two Sabercats to score touchdowns in the second half. Jayson Petty caught a 14-yard pass in the third quarter.
After the win, tears welled up in the eyes of Chavez as he celebrated on the sidelines with his teammates, coaches and family. When asked about what the opportunity to play in the state championship game meant to him, he said it was a testament to all of the hard work they had put in to get here.
“It means a lot, because in the past couple of years we’ve been in the quarterfinals and get knocked out,” Chavez said. “But to win this, and to go to the state championships, it means a lot.”