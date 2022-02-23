In retirement, Gary Williams still roots for the Tucson Rodeo

“Chuck and I were having a drink, and I said, ‘This is your daughter’s wedding night, and you know what’s expected of the father of the bride,’ — and I was making this up as I went along — ‘but you cannot refuse a favor that is asked of you,” Williams said. “‘Gary, that’s the biggest crock I’ve ever heard.’ He got his wife, and she said, ‘Well, Gary sounds like he knows what he’s talking about.’ So Chuck said alright, what’s your favor?’ ‘I want you to come out of retirement and work our 75th anniversary next February. He looked at me for a second. ‘I don’t s’pose there’s any way we can keep this from Nancy?’ but then he said, ‘OK, I might as well be all-in.’ He said, ‘I’ll do it on one condition — I want you to come out of retirement and work it with me.’”