It's time: After 2 years of learning, Cardinals ready to win

It seems unlikely at this point, but there's still the possibility 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald returns for an 18th season.

Fitzgerald has played his entire career in Arizona and is one of the most productive receivers in NFL history. He sounded like a man close to retirement during a radio interview in August, though he kept the door open for a return.

"To be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now," Fitzgerald said in a Sirius/XM interview. "I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don't have that urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

Chandler's return

The Cardinals hope they'll get a boost from the return of linebacker Chandler Jones, one of the NFL's elite pass rushers over the past few seasons before a biceps injury kept him out for much of 2020.

Jones had 19 sacks and led the league with eight forced fumbles in 2019. He's in the last season of an $82.5 million, five-year contract and has made it clear he'd like a new deal.