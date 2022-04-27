Jaguars, Lions stick with 'D,' Cardinals steal receiver in the Star's annual mock draft

One quarterback in the top 10 (barely).

Three offensive tackles in the top six.

Six wide receivers in the first round.

Yep, it’s a weird year for the NFL draft. And the Star’s annual mock draft reflects that.

Four members of our sports department — Ryan Finley, Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White — gathered this week to hash out the first round of this year’s draft, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas.

Per tradition, we each were assigned picks 1-4, 5-8, etc., and had no knowledge of what the other drafters were planning. We approached the selections with this thought process: What would we do if we were on the clock representing those teams?

A couple sitting next to us at Rusty’s Family Restaurant and Sports Grille suggested that someone take San Diego State punter Matt Araiza, aka the "Punt God." We didn’t get that crazy. But, like we said, it’s a weird year. We didn’t have to try that hard to make things interesting.

Here’s our first-round mock draft, with comments from each selector:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

Spears says: Aidan Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy finalist, could be the best player in this draft. But Walker, a 6-foot-5-inch, 276-pound defensive lineman who was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2019 and was a leader on a historically talented Georgia defense this past season, is a safe bet at No. 1. Walker has played both defensive tackle and defensive end for Kirby Smart’s stacked defense. That type of versatility, coupled with an impressive performance at the combine, is the reason we like Walker going first.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Finley says: The Michigan star puts the D back in Detroit. How’s that for a draft-night storyline? Simply put, there may not be a better pairing of player and team than Hutchinson and his home-state Lions. He’s a 6-7 monster who pairs excellent measurables — a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, for example — with a work ethic that’ll mesh well with coach Dan Campbell’s lunch-bucket culture.

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

Lev says: The Texans have been linked to the top cornerbacks at this spot. But when you’re in rebuilding mode, you take the best player available. And the best player in this draft might be Ekwonu, who can start from Day 1 at right tackle and could move to left tackle down the road if Houston decides to move on from Laremy Tunsil.

4. New York Jets: Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

White says: The Jets have two picks in the top 10 and I think they’ll use both to improve the offense. That starts with getting a tackle that’ll help keep Zach Wilson upright. At 6-7 and 350 pounds, Neal is as sturdy as they come at the position.

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeuax, DE, Oregon

Spears says: Mr. NFT is about as business savvy as anyone in the draft, especially after he was one of the top Name, Image and Likeness figures in college football in 2021. For traditionalists still getting accustomed to the new wave of college athletes entering the pros after dealing with NIL, a player like Thibodeaux could be a turn-off. But Thibodeaux was widely considered the top pick entering the draft last year. If he’s available at No. 5, it’s a no-brainer for the G-Men.

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State

Finley says: Christian McCaffrey’s always hurt. Sam Darnold’s frequently on his back. As a result, the Panthers are stuck somewhere between mediocre and terrible. The solution? Better blockers. Cross, a 6-5, 300-pound tackle from SEC country, could help keep both stars upright and (presumably) healthy as the Panthers claw their way back to the top of a winnable NFC South.

7. New York Giants: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Lev says: Once OT Charles Cross came off the board, this became a tricky pick. Cornerback isn’t among the Giants’ biggest needs. But they have gotten in trouble in recent drafts by reaching for needs. Gardner was the highest-ranked player available. Trading down also would make a ton of sense if the same scenario plays out Thursday.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

White says: With the loss of QB Matt Ryan (trade), WR Calvin Ridley (suspension) and WR Russell Gage (free agency), the Falcons will be rebuilding the offense through the draft. They could go QB here, but it feels a bit early. Wilson is a receiver that can move all over the field, much like Ridley.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Spears says: What’s more appealing: Drew Lock for a year or a player who could become the next Russell Wilson, except that he's an inch taller? Yes, it’s slim pickings for quarterbacks in this year’s draft, but Willis has the potential to be a steal. Baker Mayfield is also another route the Seahawks could take at quarterback, or they could ride the Lock train and draft someone like C.J. Stroud from Ohio State in 2023. Seattle should bank on Willis.

10. New York Giants: Drake London, WR, USC

Finley says: The last time we saw London, he was being carted off the Los Angeles Coliseum turf after suffering a broken ankle in the Trojans’ win over Arizona. Nearly six months later, London is healthy and climbing the NFL mock draft charts. He’ll make an instant impact in New York, which is in desperate need of a go-to receiver to pair with running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones.

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Lev says: I was not happy when Ryan took USC wideout Drake London with the previous pick. That’s who I had penciled in here. I didn’t think the next-best receivers complemented Terry McLaurin’s skill set, so "best available player" again took precedent. Don’t put too much stock in Hamilton’s underwhelming 40-time (4.59); he’s a playmaker.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

White says: While it wouldn't be a shock to see Stingley go inside the top 10, he makes a ton of sense for the Vikings at No. 12. Minnesota ranked 28th out of 32 teams in pass yards allowed per game and needs to shore up their secondary.

13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Penn State

Spears says: Houston is in dire need of a pass rush after finishing 28th in the league in sacks last season. We’re not saying he’s the next J.J. Watt, but Johnson is a top-10 talent who would be an absolute steal at No. 13. One NFL coordinator even deemed Johnson "the most polished pass-rusher of the entire class."

14. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Finley says: Centers don’t typically go in the top half of the first round, but Linderbaum is special. He won the Rimington Trophy during his final college season, was a unanimous consensus All-American — yes, that’s a thing — and was named Iowa’s offensive MVP. The 6-2, 300-pound Linderbaum slots in as the Ravens’ long-term replacement for Bradley Bozeman, who left Baltimore for Carolina earlier this offseason.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Lev says: Most pre-draft conjecture has the Eagles taking a wideout here. I just don’t see them doing that three years in a row. Philadelphia needs a corner to play opposite Darius Slay. McDuffie is slightly undersized at 5-11, 193. But he’s a pure cover corner who allowed only 16 receptions on 36 targets last season, per Pro Football Focus.

16. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

White says: I can see it now: Jameis to Jameson. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Saints this offseason, but Williams fits the mold of a do-it-all receiver for a team that’s struggled to get the most out of its wide receiver room in recent seasons.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Spears: There’s a strong possibility the Chargers draft an offensive lineman to protect Justin Herbert, but if Jordan Davis is free at No. 17, he’s donning a powder blue uniform next season. The 6-7, 341-pound (!) defensive lineman ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, which is faster than Patrick Mahomes’ time. A freak athlete in the middle and being paired with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Jerry Tillery should give the Bolts an imposing defensive front for a division that has Mahomes and now Russell Wilson. The Chargers drafted Pro Bowl safety Derwin James at No. 17 overall in 2018. They bolster the defense at No. 17 once again this year.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Finley says: A two-time captain and leader of a Utah team that played in the Rose Bowl, Lloyd is a plug-and-play linebacker who’ll be a perfect fit in the rough-and-tumble NFC East. He’ll make history (sort of) in Philadelphia; the Eagles haven’t taken a linebacker in the first round since 1979.

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

Lev says: If the Saints don’t move up — and end up with WR Jameson Williams and Penning — their fans will be thrilled. Receiver and tackle are New Orleans’ biggest needs. Is Penning ready to step in immediately at left tackle for the departed Terron Armstead? TBD. Penning is still a bit raw. But he has all the measurables, checking in at 6-7, 325, with 34-plus-inch arms.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

White says: Pickett stays in the Steel City, trading Panther Blue for Steeler Black and Yellow. He’ll likely need a year or two to develop but with a strong arm and good mobility, he resembles what Ben Roethlisberger was at the beginning of his career.

21. New England Patriots: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Spears says: The Patriots lost the NFL’s top interceptor from 2021 in J.C. Jackson, who left New England to join the Chargers. At this point in the draft, Booth would be the top available defensive back. Bill Belichick — and his dog Nike — shouldn’t have to use up their entire five minutes on this pick.

22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Alabama

Finley says: The Packers have to take a receiver here lest they incur the wrath of Aaron Rodgers. And Burks, an all-SEC receiver who had 11 touchdown catches in 12 starts last season, is the best on the board. Expect the 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound Burks to fill the role left by Davante Adams (6-1, 216), who was traded to the Raiders earlier this offseason.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Lev says: I went into our mock draft targeting Purdue DE George Karlaftis here; the Cardinals need an infusion of youth on their defensive line. But I never dreamed Olave would be available and couldn’t pass him up. Arizona needs a replacement for Christian Kirk. Also: AJ Green is on the wrong side of 30, and DeAndre Hopkins turns 30 in June.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

White says: Dean is a fast and physical linebacker who is also quite durable, starting the last 25 games Georgia has played in. He’s a little undersized but can use that to his advantage by covering running backs or tight ends.

25. Buffalo Bills: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Spears says: Hill is a Swiss Army knife of a defender who can cover, hit and make plays in the open field. Maybe he can help stop the Chiefs from scoring a game-tying field goal in two plays over 13 seconds.

26. Tennessee Titans: Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan

Finley says: The hulking Austrian — he’s 6 feet 6 inches and 305 pounds — is the best offensive lineman available, and a perfect on-paper fit for a Titans team that needs help on the line. Dillon Radunz was a second-round pick last year, but did not crack the starting lineup as a rookie. And Taylor Lewan is aging and expensive. Consider Raimann a high-ceiling risk for a team that appears set at the skill positions.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Lev says: I thought long and hard about injured Michigan DE David Ojabo as a draft-and-stash selection. I also considered an offensive guard. But Wyatt is a perfect fit for Tampa’s defensive front as a three-technique alongside Vita Vea. Wyatt does come with some off-the-field concerns. Joining a veteran team with a winning culture will help him mature.

28: Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

White says: The 2021 All-Big-10 First Team selection racked up 14 sacks over 27 games at Purdue and would provide a boost to a Packers team that ranked outside the top 10 in sacks per game. Plus, the Packers are notorious for using their first-round picks on defensive players.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Logan Hall, DE, Houston

Spears says: If you want to win a Super Bowl, start by fortifying the pass rush. Just ask Patrick Mahomes running for dear life two years ago against the Bucs, and Joe Burrow getting haunted by Aaron Donald and Von Miller this past season.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahari Dotson, WR, Penn State

Finley says: OK, so he’s not Tyreek Hill. But who is? Dotson provides some excellent value for the receiver-hungry Chiefs at the end of the first round. The 5-11 Dotson led Penn State with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final college season, and was among the most explosive punt returners in the sport. Remind you of anybody?

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Lev says: The Bengals addressed their suspect offensive line through free agency. But you need more than five. Johnson can play either guard spot, played tackle at times in college and was a two-time team captain. Don’t be surprised if the Bengals trade down a few spots with a team eyeing a quarterback late in Round 1.

32: Detroit Lions: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

White says: The first round closes with Ojabo joining Hutchinson in the Motor City. The Michigan product ranked tied for 11th in the NCAA last season with 11 sacks and would’ve gone higher had he not tore his Achilles during his Pro Day in March.

Thursday • What: NFL Draft, first round • When: 5 p.m. • TV: Ch. 9, ESPN, NFL Network

