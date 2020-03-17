Jessica Cox has been named dedication recipient for El Tour de Tucson

Tuesday was a regular day for Jessica Cox, which meant a quick breakfast at McDonald’s before piloting her plane over Tucson.
As Cox picked up her Egg McMuffin, hash browns and coffee in the drive-thru, she was recognized. A woman asked Cox if she was the same Jessica who had spoken recently at a disability conference. Cox, who was born without arms, confirmed that it was her. Cox is a motivational speaker; her organization, the Rightfooted Foundation, focuses on helping people with disabilities.
“I’m in my car and I don’t even realize, I’m just doing normal things and it inspires people,” Cox said.
The everyday inspiration is one of the reasons why Cox has been named dedication recipient for November’s El Tour de Tucson. Cox joins a long list of honorees, including former Olympian Nelson Vails; world’s fastest cyclist Denise Mueller; and former congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly.
Cox “is a hometown girl who is inspirational to so many of us,” Charlene Grabowski, El Tour’s chief executive officer, said Tuesday. “We are so honored that when we asked her, she picked us — it was mutual. We are humbled she would consider us. I think that’s how it’s supposed to be.
“We continue to talk about inclusivity. El Tour is for fast racers, family and fun, and people with all levels of riding. This is a ride for everyone.”
Cox, a Flowing Wells High School and University of Arizona graduate, was the first armless person to fly a plane and the first armless black belt in the American Taekwondo Association. She is also a motivational speaker. Her main message is: “You can achieve the impossible through possible thinking.”
It’s one of the reasons that Cox has taken part in two El Tours, taking on the 40-mile and 25-mile rides on a recumbent bike. She plans to do it again in November.
Cox said the recumbent bike has been a game-changer. Cox was inspired by others who have done the same, some of whom had recovered from strokes and others who had no use of their legs.
“A whole new world opened up to me,” Cox said. “It was inspiring to see people from different backgrounds and communities — to see them do it with their abilities on the Loop.”
She trained all year for her first El Tour, a 40-mile ride. She was admittedly nervous before the race.
“And then I got out there and families and children were on my ride and it wasn’t as intimidating,” Cox said. “I conquered it and another achievement; another bucket list item checked off.”
Once El Tour secured Cox as its honoree, it was eager to share the news. That’s one of the reasons why Wednesday’s announcement was made public eight months ahead of time, and in the midst of news about the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going through a sobering experience with the coronavirus. At the same time, walking your dog, doing gardening and riding your bike are things we can do,” Grabowski said. “We will get through this — and it’s not that you are stuck in your homes. If you have a bike, get on it. If you don’t, let us know and we can get one to you – bikes have been donated to us. You are not alone.
“We are taking this seriously, but don’t stop living. Get out and exercise, get on a bike and potentially ride for El Tour.”
El Tour is truly a Tucson thing, and the way the community comes together on ride day — volunteering at aid stations and handing out peanut butter sandwiches, water and lemonade — impressed Cox.
The same community “has encouraged me,” she said. “The community is part of my journey.”
So is overcoming fear. Cox said she was afraid to fly planes at first, but it’s now it’s one of her true joys.
She flew again on Tuesday — both for fun and to keep her inspirational message going in an uncertain time.
“I want to share that it’s OK to be afraid once in a while, especially with what is happening with this virus,” Cox said. “It’s an important time to add a video to social media — there are no negatives about aviation and flying. It’s inspiring and will lift them up, as well as me to the elevation we are flying.
“When I get down from flying, it’s my own self-steroids. It’s ‘Oh, my gosh! I just landed this airplane.’ I still feel that way. It’s empowering; it’s freedom; it’s independence. That’s what I remind myself of if I’m feeling bogged down. It puts a smile on my face every day.”