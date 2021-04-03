Jon Gold: UCLA coach Mick Cronin living like a lion during Sweet 16 run

“We knew he was a good basketball coach,” UCLA Senior Associate Athletic Director Josh Rebholz told me soon after the hire. “But there are a lot of good coaches out there. What differentiated Mick was the chip on his shoulder. He wants to prove people wrong."

In just two seasons, Cronin has been the salesman UCLA needed. There aren’t oil streaks left in his wake when he walks away. He spits truth.

He’s sold recruits on his style and alums on his savvy. He has peddled UCLA players on his vision, as magnified in their physical 51-49 Elite Eight win over Michigan. The Wolverines didn’t simply miss shots. They were bodied up. Harassed. Michigan wanted to be on another court with smaller players in another town. They were bullied. Franz Wagner looked like he was about to cry.

Can the Bruins continue their Cinderella run? Despite five wins in the NCAA Tournament as the only First Four entry since Virginia Commonwealth in 2011 to advance to the Final Four, the Bruins have been favored just once (Round 2, Abilene Christian). They enter Saturday’s matchup with top-ranked Gonzaga as 14-point underdogs, just the third national semifinal game since 1996 with a double-digit point spread.

You think that matters to Cronin?