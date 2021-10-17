Kyler Murray helps unbeaten Cardinals clobber Browns

After his fumble, Murray made the Browns pay by throwing a 9-yard pass to a wide-open Hopkins to put the Cardinals ahead 30-14.

Later, Hunt was not targeted on a pass play and the bruising back crumpled to the ground without contact. He was unable to put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the sideline.

Arizona learned Friday it would be without Kingsbury, the team's play caller, along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive linemen Zach Allen after positive COVID-19 tests. They were already going to be missing Jones and then defensive linemen Corey Peters was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list before the game.

Murray made sure the Cardinals didn't miss a beat. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards and matched his career best with the four TDs.

Desperate for a positive play, the Browns got one on the final snap of the first half as Mayfield completed a 57-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

A week ago, Mayfield attempted a similar “Hail Mary” on the last play in a 47-42 loss to the Chargers.

Cleveland's defense helped the Cardinals by committing four penalties for 43 yards on Arizona's second scoring drive. Two of the calls went against tackle Malik McDowell, for face masking and roughing on Murray.