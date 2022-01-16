Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

It will be interesting to see how much Murray runs in his first playoff game, since his athleticism has tormented the Rams in previous meetings. The dual-threat QB ran for a career-low 423 yards this season, but his ability to run can be a huge advantage if used in the right situations.

“I think this is what he’s been waiting for for three years,” Kingsbury said. “He’s a guy who wants to be playing for something and knows he’s playing for something. This is his first shot at the playoffs, and I expect him to probably play the best game of his career.”

Quarterbacks beware

This matchup should be a beauty for pass-rushing enthusiasts. Murray and Stafford better have their heads on a swivel while they’re being chased by some of this generation’s best sack masters, especially if Arizona’s J.J. Watt can return from his shoulder injury.

The Cardinals could have Watt and Chandler Jones on the field, while the Rams’ defense will counter with Von Miller and Aaron Donald. The quartet has a whopping 423 career sacks.

Secondary concerns

The Rams' already shaky secondary lost its two starting safeties last week when Fuller hurt his ankle and Taylor Rapp went into the concussion protocol. They will fill the gaps behind All-Pro Jalen Ramsey with questionable backups and even 37-year-old Eric Weddle, who ended his two-year retirement to rejoin LA this week. Murray will have ample opportunities to make plays for Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz.