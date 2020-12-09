 Skip to main content
2021 Cologuard Classic in Tucson to have 'reduced' attendance because of COVID-19
2021 Cologuard Classic in Tucson to have 'reduced' attendance because of COVID-19

PGA Tour Champions event will have fewer hospitality venues, will follow 'COVID-specific protocols'

030220-spt-cologuard main-12.JPG

Bernhard Langer dons the conquistador helmet after winning for the 41st time on the PGA Tour Champions. “Can I take this home?” he joked after the victory.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Cologuard Classic, Tucson’s PGA Tour Champions event, announced that it will have “reduced” attendance in 2021 because of COVID-19.

The tournament at Omni Tucson National Resort is still planning a pro-am event on Feb. 24 and 25. The seventh Cologuard Classic is slated for Feb. 26-28.

In addition to reduced attendance, hospitality venues will be “open-air, limited-capacity private suites derived from COVID-specific protocols,” according to a new release.

“Our top priority is to provide a healthy and safe environment for players, caddies, volunteers, staff and guests,” tournament chairman Dennis Caldwell said. “Our leadership is committed to providing the best golf tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions while ensuring we maintain our commitment to supporting our local disadvantaged youth charity programs and promoting colorectal cancer research and advocacy. We look forward to another successful year and want to thank everyone for your ongoing support, which is crucial now more than ever.”

Since 2015, the Cologuard Classic annually has drawn more than 40,000 in total attendance.

The PGA Tour Champions last month announced its 2021 tournament schedule, featuring 25 events. Rookies from 2020 who conceivably could make their Cologuard Classic debuts include University of Arizona product Jim Furyk and former Arizona State standout Phil Mickelson.

The tour paused its season in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic and resumed in late July. Furyk and Mickelson each won two events.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

