4 horses die on Rillito Racetrack's opening weekend

"We're not trying to come up with excuses"

After witnessing the deaths last weekend, Goreé wrote a scathing op-ed criticizing the state of horse racing in Arizona.

Goreé blamed the situation on the 2017 lowering of the Regulatory Wage Assessment, which cost the department of gaming $1 million in funding and resulted in cutting of track and commission positions. The assessment is a set percentage that the department collects from bets placed on live and simulcast races at local tracks.

Prior to 2017, Goreé said, the commission had the ability to raise and lower the RWA based on budget and funding needs, but the percentage lowered and the number was fixed into law in 2017.

This means there is often nobody able to perform pre-race exams on all the horses. Further, the commission is unable to pay for staff to review racing records of all the horses entered to race and determine horses that are at risk, those that need more scrutiny or those that should be scratched.

Currently, he says, the state of Arizona lacks the ability to stop an at-risk horse from racing to its death.