Sugar Skulls' Dee Maggitt Jr. (23) attempts to juke Rattlers' Desmond Epps during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, on March 16, 2019.

 Patrick Breen / The Arizona Republic

A trio of players from the Tucson Sugar Skulls were named to the Indoor Football League's All-IFL teams Tuesday afternoon. Linebacker Zach Allen and running back Mike Jones were named to the All-IFL First Team while defensive back Dee Maggitt Jr. was listed on the second team. 

“Zach, Mike and Dee worked hard all year and the honors are well-deserved,” said head coach Marcus Coleman in a press release. “We had a young team this year and these three players were a huge part of the success we had (in) getting to the playoffs in our first year.”

In his third season in the league, it is the second consecutive year Allen was named to the All-IFL team. He received All-IFL honors in 2018 with the Iowa Barnstormers. This season, Allen led the Sugar Skulls with 88 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. 

As a rookie, Jones led the IFL in rushing yards per game (59.3) and rushed for over 100 yards twice this season, which included a 116-yard, three-touchdown performance against Quad City in the home finale. Jones' game against the Steamwheelers gave him IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors to end the regular season. 

Despite being a part of a secondary that struggled throughout the season, Maggitt was named IFL Player of the Week twice in 2019 and was third on the team with 41 tackles and led Tucson with four interceptions. 

The Arizona Rattlers led all teams with nine players named to the All-IFL team, which includes former University of Arizona center Steven Gurrola. Here is a complete look at the first and second teams: 

First Team All-IFL Offense:

Quarterback: Daquan Neal, Iowa Barnstormers

Running back: Mike Jones, Tucson Sugar Skulls

Wide receiver: Ryan Balentine, Iowa Barnstormers

Wide receiver: Quinton Pedroza, Quad City Steamwheelers

Wide receiver: Keyvan Rudd, Quad City Steamwheelers

Offensive line: Lamar Mady, Arizona Rattlers

Center: Steven Gurrola, Arizona Rattlers

Offensive line: Forrestal Hickman, Sioux Falls Storm 

First Team All-IFL Defense:

Defensive line: Chris Martin, Nebraska Danger

Defensive line: Nikolaus D'Avanzo, Arizona Rattlers

Defensive line: Silverberry Mouhon, Green Bay Blizzard

Linebacker: Zach Allen, Tucson Sugar Skulls

Defensive back: Davontae Merriweather, Arizona Rattlers

Defensive back: Tyrell Pearson, Iowa Barnstormers

Defensive back: Allen Chapman, Arizona Rattlers

Defensive back: Bakari Triggs, Green Bay Blizzard

First Team All-IFL Special teams:

Kicker: Jimmy Camacho, Arizona Rattlers

Kick returner: Marques Rodgers, San Diego Strike Force

Second Team All-IFL Offense:

Quarterback: E.J. Hilliard, Quad City Steamwheelers

Running back: Davonte Sapp-Lynch, Nebraska Danger

Wide receiver: Brandon Shepherd, Sioux Falls Storm

Wide receiver: Jarrod Harrington, Arizona Rattlers

Wide receiver: Marques Rodgers, San Diego Strike Force

Offensive line: Demarious Long, Iowa Barnstormers

Center: Oliver Lumpkin, Iowa Barnstormers

Offensive line: Vincent Calhoun, Green Bay Blizzard

Second Team All-IFL Defense:

Defensive line: Claude Davis, Sioux Falls Storm

Defensive line: Lance McDowdell, Arizona Rattlers

Defensive line: D'Vonn Brown, Nebraska Danger

Linebacker: Treyvon Williams, Iowa Barnstormers

Defensive back: Brandon Roe, Nebraska Danger

Defensive back: Dillion Winfrey, Arizona Rattlers

Defensive back: Dee Maggitt Jr., Tucson Sugar Skulls

Defensive back: Danzel McDaniel, Quad City Steamwheelers

Second Team All-IFL Special teams:

Kicker: Ernesto Lacayo, San Diego Strike Force

Kick returner: William Gibbs, Bismarck Bucks

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.