A trio of players from the Tucson Sugar Skulls were named to the Indoor Football League's All-IFL teams Tuesday afternoon. Linebacker Zach Allen and running back Mike Jones were named to the All-IFL First Team while defensive back Dee Maggitt Jr. was listed on the second team.
“Zach, Mike and Dee worked hard all year and the honors are well-deserved,” said head coach Marcus Coleman in a press release. “We had a young team this year and these three players were a huge part of the success we had (in) getting to the playoffs in our first year.”
In his third season in the league, it is the second consecutive year Allen was named to the All-IFL team. He received All-IFL honors in 2018 with the Iowa Barnstormers. This season, Allen led the Sugar Skulls with 88 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.
As a rookie, Jones led the IFL in rushing yards per game (59.3) and rushed for over 100 yards twice this season, which included a 116-yard, three-touchdown performance against Quad City in the home finale. Jones' game against the Steamwheelers gave him IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors to end the regular season.
Despite being a part of a secondary that struggled throughout the season, Maggitt was named IFL Player of the Week twice in 2019 and was third on the team with 41 tackles and led Tucson with four interceptions.
The Arizona Rattlers led all teams with nine players named to the All-IFL team, which includes former University of Arizona center Steven Gurrola. Here is a complete look at the first and second teams:
First Team All-IFL Offense:
Quarterback: Daquan Neal, Iowa Barnstormers
Running back: Mike Jones, Tucson Sugar Skulls
Wide receiver: Ryan Balentine, Iowa Barnstormers
Wide receiver: Quinton Pedroza, Quad City Steamwheelers
Wide receiver: Keyvan Rudd, Quad City Steamwheelers
Offensive line: Lamar Mady, Arizona Rattlers
Center: Steven Gurrola, Arizona Rattlers
Offensive line: Forrestal Hickman, Sioux Falls Storm
First Team All-IFL Defense:
Defensive line: Chris Martin, Nebraska Danger
Defensive line: Nikolaus D'Avanzo, Arizona Rattlers
Defensive line: Silverberry Mouhon, Green Bay Blizzard
Linebacker: Zach Allen, Tucson Sugar Skulls
Defensive back: Davontae Merriweather, Arizona Rattlers
Defensive back: Tyrell Pearson, Iowa Barnstormers
Defensive back: Allen Chapman, Arizona Rattlers
Defensive back: Bakari Triggs, Green Bay Blizzard
First Team All-IFL Special teams:
Kicker: Jimmy Camacho, Arizona Rattlers
Kick returner: Marques Rodgers, San Diego Strike Force
Second Team All-IFL Offense:
Quarterback: E.J. Hilliard, Quad City Steamwheelers
Running back: Davonte Sapp-Lynch, Nebraska Danger
Wide receiver: Brandon Shepherd, Sioux Falls Storm
Wide receiver: Jarrod Harrington, Arizona Rattlers
Wide receiver: Marques Rodgers, San Diego Strike Force
Offensive line: Demarious Long, Iowa Barnstormers
Center: Oliver Lumpkin, Iowa Barnstormers
Offensive line: Vincent Calhoun, Green Bay Blizzard
Second Team All-IFL Defense:
Defensive line: Claude Davis, Sioux Falls Storm
Defensive line: Lance McDowdell, Arizona Rattlers
Defensive line: D'Vonn Brown, Nebraska Danger
Linebacker: Treyvon Williams, Iowa Barnstormers
Defensive back: Brandon Roe, Nebraska Danger
Defensive back: Dillion Winfrey, Arizona Rattlers
Defensive back: Dee Maggitt Jr., Tucson Sugar Skulls
Defensive back: Danzel McDaniel, Quad City Steamwheelers
Second Team All-IFL Special teams:
Kicker: Ernesto Lacayo, San Diego Strike Force
Kick returner: William Gibbs, Bismarck Bucks