There's no doubting Jane Seymour's dedication to her craft, whether she's starring in movies or TV shows or throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game.
The "Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman" star donned a Tucson Saguaros hat, personalized jersey, white pants and sneakers to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before Friday night's 8-1 loss to the Alpine Cowboys at Cherry Field. Seymour took advantage of a 30-minute delay — the game started at 7:30 p.m. — to warm up in the bullpen.
It was the second time throwing out a first pitch for Seymour, who said she was "absolutely terrified" at first.
"It's never too late at my age to start something new, like pitching," she said.
Seymour was in town to visit her son, Saguaros right-hander Kristopher Keach. The onetime Bond girl tipped her hat — literally — to the Saguaros, who are toiling on the fringes of pro ball. Life in the semipro Pecos League is a grind; players must pay their own way to travel, and often sleep four to a hotel room on the road. The Saguaros have it better than most, playing at the recently refurbished Cherry Field.
Keach pitched one inning of scoreless relief Friday night. The Saguaros and Cowboys will play again Saturday night at 7.
Seymour is not only impresses by her son Kris, but by the entire Tucson Saguaros team and their passion to keep playing at this level pic.twitter.com/6KP9888nUE— Norma Gonzalez (@normacatalina12) July 20, 2019