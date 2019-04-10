The Tucson Roadrunners’ playoff aspirations are still on hold after a 4-3 road loss to the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night.
The Condors (40-21-3-2) opened scoring with a power-play goal in the first, but Nick Merkley scored with seven seconds left in the period on a Lane Pederson assist. It was Merkley's fifth goal in six games.
Bakersfield went up 4-1 in the second period with a hat trick from Josh Currie. Tucson’s Michael Chaput made it 4-2 just before the break. Dakota Mermis logged his third consecutive game with a goal to cut the deficit to one midway through the third, but the Roadrunners (33-25-5-3) couldn’t come all the way back. Roadrunners goaltender Adin Hill stopped 19 of 23 shots.
"Unfortunately close just isn't good enough right now," Mermis said. "It's a bummer but the fate still is in our hands when we look around the league. We'll put it behind us and our main focus starts tomorrow and is preparing for San Diego."
The Roadrunners will focus on that final playoff spot with some added help. Conor Garland made his first appearance in the lineup since he was called up to the Arizona Coyotes in December. He had an assist and a game-high six shots for the Roadrunners.
"He's a great addition for us. He's a guy that can bring a lot of skill and brings a lot of different looks for our group," Mermis said. "We're extremely excited that he's back and he certainly helps our team."
Tucson remained a point behind the Colorado Eagles for the American Hockey League Pacific Division’s final playoff spot. The Roadrunners close with a pair against the San Diego Gulls at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena.