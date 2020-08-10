You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Bowl discussing next steps after Mountain West, MAC postpone football seasons

Arizona Bowl discussing next steps after Mountain West, MAC postpone football seasons

010120-spt-arizona bowl-p11.JPG

Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia (46) carries the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl trophy to Wyoming fans after Wyoming's 38-17 win over Georgia State at Arizona Stadium.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Over the last three days, the conferences responsible for sending teams to the Arizona Bowl have postponed their 2020 football seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain West Conference made its decision Monday afternoon, two days after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to cancel all fall sports. Mountain West officials said Monday that they will explore shifting the football season, and all fall sports, to the spring.

Arizona Bowl executives will meet over the next few days to discuss its plan for this year’s game, whether it’s moving the game to the spring or skipping the season altogether.

Chairman Ali Farhang said the game will continue “to monitor and evaluate this ever fluid situation and will be engaged in discussions over the next few days to discuss various possible alternatives.”

“Whether college football is played in some form this fall or postponed into a spring format, the Arizona Bowl is both able and willing to be part of a creative solution,” Farhang said.

The Mountain West was a founding member of the Arizona Bowl, with the first-ever game in 2015 featuring two teams from the league. Over the years, the MWC has sent Nevada, Colorado State, Air Force, Utah State and Wyoming to Tucson for the December game.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said Monday that “numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control" made the decision to postpone the 2020 season necessary.

"I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student- athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment," he said. "We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.” 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: FC Tucson players back at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News