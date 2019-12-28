Arizona Bowl: Ex-Cat Azizi Hearn makes unexpected return to Arizona Stadium as a Cowboy

A: “That was my main motive, to be on scholarship. It’s something I didn’t get after the season or after spring ball. So I figured it was best to make a move, because I couldn’t do it for another semester financially.”

So that play against Cal, where you scooped and scored — what do you remember the most about that sequence?

A: “I saw that Colin got the interception. I just started working my way towards … the ball. So I was just doing my job.

“I watched a Cal player, I think it was No. 10 (Jeremiah Hawkins). He was running behind Colin. He was the only player passing players. I was thinking he was just going to make the tackle. But once he got there, he punched the ball out and it went in the air.

“I just felt like I was close enough. So I hit another gear, got up under it and we got that touchdown. That was a good one.”

Unfortunately, most of your ex-teammates will be out of town when you come back.

A: “A lot of them will be, except for the natives. But … it’s a business trip to me at the end of the day. I want to win the game, so I’m really just worried about Georgia State.”