Arizona Bowl keeps it local and honors community with trophy designed by Tucson artists

Early Thursday morning, Eric Rhodes carried a 2-foot-tall blown-glass and copper trophy from his office to his SUV, readying it for its journey to Arizona Stadium.

In four years of transporting the Offerpad Arizona Bowl trophy, Rhodes has figured out the right way to secure the prized item into his car. He wraps the seatbelt once around the base and then winds it two times around the neck.

Calling the trophy his baby, Rhodes said earlier this week that even his kids know how to belt the trophy into the car correctly. And when they all travel to events together, the trophy sits in front, while Rhodes’ children ride in the back.

At this point in his career, Rhodes — the Arizona Bowl’s VP of communications — is something of a trophy-handling expert, having been responsible for the safe transport of both a World Series and a college bowl game trophy.

“When I worked for the Diamondbacks back in ’09, I would take the World Series trophy around to local schools,” Rhodes said. “Ten years later, I find myself in the same place.”

That fun fact has made its way into many a game of “Two Truths and a Lie.”