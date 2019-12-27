Arizona Bowl: Meet Wyoming OC Brent Vigen, who helped develop a pair of NFL starting QBs

Allen is from Firebaugh, California, a town of less than 10,000 about 45 minutes west of Fresno. Allen also played basketball and baseball in high school. Like Wentz, he had no Division I scholarship offers coming out of Firebaugh High. Allen played at Reedley College in Central California before landing at Wyoming, one of only a handful of FBS schools that showed interest in him.

The physical similarities between the quarterbacks are obvious. Both are big, athletic and strong-armed. Although they developed at different rates, both are listed at 6-5, 237 pounds.

But in discussing the ties that bind his pupils — and the qualities he looks for in quarterbacks in general — Vigen repeatedly stressed characteristics that can’t be easily quantified.

“Both were multisport athletes,” he said. “They were able to display their competitive nature in another arena besides the football field.

“Getting to know both of them in the recruiting process, it was apparent that they had a lot of confidence in their ability. Even though the recruiting situations were maybe not what they dreamed of, they believed in themselves. It wasn’t anyone else. When you have that – a young man 18, 19 years old that isn’t going to let other people’s thoughts of them dictate their boundaries – you have something.”