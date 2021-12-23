Arizona bowl organizers look to bounce back from 2020’s fanless games

This is the 10th year there’s been bowl game action in the D-Backs’ digs. Whitehouse said the bowl tries to capitalize on the intrigue of football in a nontraditional venue.

“If there are football fans, whether you’re an ASU fan … or a Cardinal fan, you can come see two great matchups,” he said.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is one of four postseason games set in Major League Baseball stadiums this year, and has been at its current home the longest of those four.

Chase Field’s nearly 49,000 seats allow for more ticket sales. While organizers try to woo local fans who might not have a particular rooting interest in either team, they work to drum up interest with participating schools who will “start selling to their local fan base and their alumni groups” as soon as teams are announced.

While Whitehouse and the Fiesta Bowl staff are working in the Valley, organizations around Tucson are working ahead of the Arizona Bowl at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Michael Guymon, interim president and CEO for the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce, said feedback from member businesses has been “absolutely positive” since the first Arizona Bowl in 2015.