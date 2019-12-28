Arizona Bowl: ‘Phoenix kid’ AJ Cooper spearheads Wyoming’s sixth-ranked run defense

With Cooper coordinating the run defense for the first time, the Cowboys ranked sixth in the nation in that category entering the second weekend of bowl games. They were 11th in points allowed.

Cooper discussed his path from Phoenix to Fargo to Laramie, the keys to stopping the run and other topics in a Q&A with the Star. The conversation has been lightly edited for context and clarity.

How big of an adjustment was it weather-wise and culturally to make that transition from Phoenix to Fargo?

A: “It was an adjustment, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It really forced me to grow up and to get outside of my comfort zone and bubble. It’s something I preach a lot to recruits.

“It was tough at first. I remember thinking, ‘Is it ever gonna get above 25 degrees?’ During the winter in Fargo, that’s actually a high sometimes.

“It was definitely a big shock. But it forced me to mature and become a man and stand on my own two feet. I look back on that and thank God every day that I made that choice.”

You were promoted to run-game coordinator this season. How has that changed your day-to-day routine?