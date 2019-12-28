Arizona Bowl: Sun setting on Tucson's Sun Belt connection

Even though he’s never been to Arizona, much less to Tucson, Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott shared a wistful bit of regret about the end of a brief love affair between the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl and the Sun Belt Conference.
Among Sun Belt coaches, the bowl — and The Old Pueblo — have built a lofty reputation.
“I’ve never been to Arizona, but I’ve heard this game is phenomenal,” Elliott said. “I hear it’s a first-class event. It’s a great reward for a tough season. I think sunshine on December 31 is quite nice. Any time you can put me in sun and warmth, I’m excited. It’s a great bowl destination. I’m sorry to see it go.”
The Arizona Bowl’s affiliation with the Sun Belt Conference ends with Tuesday’s Georgia State-Wyoming matchup after what has been a thrilling three-year run.
Next year, the bowl will pit members of the Mountain West Conference — the bowl’s original backers and long-term partners, with an agreement set through 2026 — and the Mid-American Conference. The new matchups should bring better teams to Arizona Stadium. Over the first five years of the game, Arizona Bowl participants are averaging just under seven regular-season wins per team. This year’s MAC and Mountain West runners-up — the game will attract upper echelon teams, but not likely the league champions — won eight and nine games, respectively.
Here is a look back at three major matchups:
2016: Air Force 45, South Alabama 21
The second Arizona Bowl — the inaugural event was an all-Mountain West matchup between Nevada and Colorado State — pitted heavily favored Air Force, with its 9-3 record and vaunted triple-option attack, against a 6-6 South Alabama squad.
The Jaguars, who finished just 2-6 in Sun Belt play that year, had nonetheless scored a pair of shocking nonconference upsets, beating Mississippi State in Starkville and then-No. 19 San Diego State at home in Mobile.
So it wouldn’t have been a huge stunner to see South Alabama clip the Falcons.
And for a while, it looked like it might happen. Just 11 seconds into the game, Dallas Davis connected with Josh Magee for a 75-yard touchdown, putting the Jaguars up 7-0 almost before the opening kickoff. Midway through the second quarter, the Jaguars bumped the lead to 21-3 after a pair of touchdown runs.
Those would be South Alabama’s last points.
Air Force would answer with 42 consecutive points, including a 35-point spurt from the final 6 minutes, 34 seconds of the first half to the end of the third quarter.
The Falcons would go on to win the rushing battle 253-68, and quarterback Arion Worthman took home offensive MVP honors after completing 7 of 10 passes for 207 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown of his own, while rushing for 71 yards on 21 carries.
2017: New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
The 2017 edition had excitement to spare as two evenly matched 6-6 squads, both named the Aggies, squared off.
And the fireworks started early.
New Mexico State used a 12-play, 59-yard drive to go up 3-0 on a 24-yard Dylan Brown field goal. Utah State’s Savon Scarver then returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Not to be outdone, NMSU’s Jason Huntley took the next kickoff 100 yards to the house.
And so it went for the duration.
Blessed with impressive running games that totaled 187 yards (USU) and 174 yards (NMSU), respectively, the teams traded blows the rest of the way.
Larry Rose III, perhaps the best player in modern New Mexico State history, had the last laugh. His 21-yard touchdown run in overtime proved the game-winner. If Rose, whose 132 rushing yards and a score capped off a tremendous career, had an Arizona Bowl to remember, Utah State kicker Dominick Eberle had one to forget.
His overtime miss was his fourth of the day. He missed two kicks the whole rest of the year.
2018: Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13, OT
The second straight Arizona Bowl to extend into overtime, the 2018 Arizona Bowl was a slugfest between two good teams in 8-4 Arkansas State and 7-5 Nevada.
The Wolves of ASU outplayed the Wolf Pack for much of the game, out-gaining their Mountain West foes, 499-285 while completely stuffing Nevada’s ground game. The Pack ran for just 85 yards on 40 carries despite a slight time-of-possession advantage, as the Red Wolves had a 25-15 first-down advantage.
All that meant little, though, as the game went into overtime after being tied 10-10 at the end of regulation.
In the extra frame, Arkansas State had to settle for a 24-yard field goal, and Nevada responded with a game-winning 11-yard touchdown pass from Ty Gangi to Reagan Roberson.