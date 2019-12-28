Arizona Bowl: The improbable evolution of Wyoming All-American linebacker Logan Wilson

Team first

Wilson credits his work habits to his parents. Trevor is the associate commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association. Carla is a registered nurse.

“They just always instilled in me that good things happen to those that work hard,” Logan Wilson said. “My dad, he always humbled me. If I ever got some sort of award or anything, he would say, ‘That’s a good job, bud. Now keep working.’ He never let my head get too big.

“I think that’s helped me with where I’m at right now. No matter what I’ve gotten or not gotten, I just continued to have the same mentality each and every day. I’m just gonna work to get better.”

His father put it this way: “I always tried to push him to a point. You’ve gotta be a dad too. But I always knew he could do better, as we all can.”

Wilson kept getting better, and bigger. The one-time 195-pound safety added muscle every offseason. He padded his résumé every year. He made second-team all-conference as a sophomore, first-team all-league as a senior. He became the first Cowboy to be named an AP All-American since 1997.