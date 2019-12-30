Arizona Bowl: 5 things you should know about the 5th iteration of Tucson’s bowl game

What makes Ellington stand out is that he’s about to play his fourth straight game with a torn ACL in his right knee. Which leads directly to item No. 2:

2. They have unselfish players

Let’s start with Ellington. The injury happened against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 9. Torn ACLs are supposed to be season-enders. But with his college career nearing its end, Ellington elected to play through the injury.

“I didn’t want to let the team down,” he said.

Doctors signed off on the decision, although not without warnings.

“They did tell me that it could make it worse,” Ellington said. “They did say I have some risks there. But for these guys and for him, it was worth it.”

Ellington was alluding to Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott, who recruited him out of Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Ellington was visiting Murray State when Elliott and GSU called to offer him a scholarship. Now Ellington is paying it forward.