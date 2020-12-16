 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Bowl to invite winner of Saturday's Mountain West Conference championship game to Tucson
editor's pick

Arizona Bowl to invite winner of Saturday's Mountain West Conference championship game to Tucson

  • Updated
Arizona Bowl logo

Later this month, Bryan Harsin will board a plane bound for Tucson.

If not him, then it'll be Brent Brennan.

For the Arizona Bowl.

Tucson's bowl game will invite the winner of Saturday afternoon's Mountain West Conference championship game between San Jose State and Boise State to the Dec. 31 game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on Ch. 13. That the will feature one of the favorites to land the vacant Arizona coaching job is purely a coincidence.

Brennan's SJSU team is 6-0 heading into its first-ever Mountain West title game. Harsin's Broncos are 5-1 and are early eight-point favorites, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

The success of both coaches has garnered attention throughout the West, which is why both Brennan and Harison — along with Navy's Ken Niumatalolo and Oregon assistant Joe Salave'a, a former UA player and coach — have been mentioned as possible replacements for the fired Kevin Sumlin.

The MWC representative will face a team from the Mid-American Conference, likely either Buffalo or Western Michigan.

Regardless of who plays, this year's Arizona Bowl figures to be the best, on paper, of any in the game's history.

The Arizona Bowl has promised "upper echelon" teams from each conference in the first year of a six-year deal signed with the MWC and MAC.

Last week's cancellation of the LA Bowl, which was supposed to feature this year's MWC champion, moved Tucson into an even better spot.

The Arizona Bowl will be played in an empty Arizona Stadium because of the pandemic.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tucson racing champion makes last-minute decision to return to the track

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News