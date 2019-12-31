Arizona Bowl: Wyoming’s 1-2 punch overwhelms Georgia State in 38-17 Cowboys triumph

“This guy has really come a long way,” Wyoming receiver Austin Conway said Monday. “He’s a lot more accurate and a lot more confident. … He’s commanding the huddle, and that’s huge.”

Williams passed for three touchdowns in the first half, giving the Cowboys a 24-10 lead at the break. They expanded the advantage about halfway through the third quarter. Williams connected with Valladay on a blitz-beating slant pass. The running back gained 63 yards, falling a yard short of the end zone. He scored on the next play to make it 31-10 with 8:12 left in the period.

After a quick counterstrike by Georgia State to make it 31-17, Valladay and Williams teamed up again. Valladay broke loose for a 62-yard run to the GSU 4. Williams finished the drive with a rush to the right pylon from the 6.

Wyoming gave the ball away twice in the second half, giving Georgia State a glimmer of hope. But the Panthers turned the ball over on downs each time in Cowboys territory, and Wyoming became the fourth Mountain West Conference team to hoist the Arizona Bowl trophy. The Cowboys celebrated in front of thousands of their fans who made the trip from Laramie and bathed the Zona Zoo section in brown and gold.

The victory improved Wyoming to 8-5. Georgia State ended the season at 7-6.