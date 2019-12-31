Arizona Bowl: Wyoming’s 1-2 punch overwhelms Georgia State in 38-17 Cowboys triumph

Levi Williams kept getting better.
The more reps the freshman quarterback received in practice, the more he impressed his Wyoming coaches and teammates. As the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl approached, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl made the call: Williams would make his first career start.
That decision proved to be a wise one. Williams accounted for four touchdowns as Wyoming defeated Georgia State 38-17 in the fifth Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Williams passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 53 yards and a score. Redshirt-sophomore tailback Xazavian Valladay had 295 scrimmage yards, including 204 on the ground, and two TDs.
Williams, who’s from Canyon Lake, Texas, originally committed to Houston but changed his mind late in the 2019 recruiting cycle after the Cougars changed coaches. Williams signed with Wyoming and spent most of the season on the scout team.
Redshirt freshman Sean Chambers started the first eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury Oct. 26 vs. Nevada. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Vander Waal took over but couldn’t lock down the job; the Cowboys lost three of their final four games.
Earlier this month, Vander Waal put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He dressed as Williams’ backup Tuesday. Bohl said the decision to start Williams was more about Williams’ improvement than Vander Waal’s possible departure.
“This guy has really come a long way,” Wyoming receiver Austin Conway said Monday. “He’s a lot more accurate and a lot more confident. … He’s commanding the huddle, and that’s huge.”
Williams passed for three touchdowns in the first half, giving the Cowboys a 24-10 lead at the break. They expanded the advantage about halfway through the third quarter. Williams connected with Valladay on a blitz-beating slant pass. The running back gained 63 yards, falling a yard short of the end zone. He scored on the next play to make it 31-10 with 8:12 left in the period.
After a quick counterstrike by Georgia State to make it 31-17, Valladay and Williams teamed up again. Valladay broke loose for a 62-yard run to the GSU 4. Williams finished the drive with a rush to the right pylon from the 6.
Wyoming gave the ball away twice in the second half, giving Georgia State a glimmer of hope. But the Panthers turned the ball over on downs each time in Cowboys territory, and Wyoming became the fourth Mountain West Conference team to hoist the Arizona Bowl trophy. The Cowboys celebrated in front of thousands of their fans who made the trip from Laramie and bathed the Zona Zoo section in brown and gold.
The victory improved Wyoming to 8-5. Georgia State ended the season at 7-6.
The Panthers kept battling, led by their courageous senior quarterback, Dan Ellington. Ellington suffered a torn ACL in his right knee against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 9. He elected to play through the injury. The way he performed early Tuesday, you’d never have known he was hurt.
Georgia State got the ball first, and the Panthers immediately went to work. They needed just six plays and barely over two minutes to drive 75 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Ellington accounted for 68 of those yards, including 45 on the ground. He finished the drive with a 4-yard run. Ellington kept the ball on an option to the right and knifed through two defenders at the goal line.
Wyoming countered with a field goal. Cooper Rothe’s career-long 53-yarder made it 7-3 with 9:01 left in the first quarter.
After a GSU three-and-out and a Rothe miss, the Cowboys took advantage of a pair of Panthers miscues.
GSU coach Shawn Elliott elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Panthers 38. But Tra Barnett bobbled and dropped a shovel pass from Ellington, turning the ball over on downs. Three plays later, Williams connected with Conway for a 25-yard touchdown to give Wyoming a 10-7 lead. It was the first TD pass of Williams’ career.
His second came less than two minutes later. Wyoming safety Alijah Halliburton intercepted Ellington on the first play from scrimmage after Conway’s touchdown. Halliburton returned the ball 23 yards to the GSU 11. Three plays later, Williams hit Valladay for an 8-yard score. Valladay took a big hit from safety Jacorey Crawford in the end zone but held on to the ball, bumping the Cowboys’ lead to 17-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
Williams displayed running ability and a strong arm but also at times looked like a freshman making his third career collegiate appearance. With the score 17-10, Wyoming advanced to the GSU 27-yard line. But on first-and-10, an under-pressure Williams threw the ball up for grabs. Cornerback Quavian White intercepted it at the 5.
On the ensuing possession, Ellington appeared to bang up his heavily braced and wrapped right leg. He limped to the sideline, sat out one play and returned to throw an incomplete pass on third-and-10.
Williams redeemed himself with a spectacular touchdown pass just before halftime. Flushed to his right and driven out of bounds by linebacker Jordan Veneziale, Williams somehow got the ball to receiver Ayden Eberhardt. Eberhardt snagged it at the GSU 31, spun and dodged multiple Panthers en route to a 51-yard score.
