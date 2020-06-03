Arizona Bowl's new partnership allows for digital — and touchless — entry to December game

Getting into the 2020 Arizona Bowl will be easier than ever.
The Arizona Bowl is partnering with SeatGeek to provide tickets for the December game. Fans will be able to buy tickets on the SeatGeek app or website, then present their phones for a simpler — and, in the time of COVID-19, touchless — entry. The partnership also allows Arizona Bowl participants from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences to distribute their ticket allotment digitally without having to mail or distribute hard copies. A small number of tickets, mostly for Arizona Stadium suites and the Sands Club, will still be printed.
The Arizona Bowl is the first college bowl game to partner with SeatGeek. The New York-based company also works with the NFL's Cardinals, Cowboys and Saints, the NBA's Pelicans and numerous teams in Major League Soccer and the English Premier League.
Jeff Ianello, SeatGeek's executive vice president of client partnerships, said it's "great to work with a partner who is fan-focused or community driven, or charitable, but in the case of the Arizona Bowl they truly are all three. We look forward to providing fans from near and far a top-notch experience, and are already counting down the days to the next Arizona Bowl game.”
Ianello is no stranger to Tucson. His wife, Laura, is the Arizona Wildcats' national championship-winning women's golf coach.
The 2020 Arizona Bowl will pit a top Mountain West team against a similarly-rated opponent from the MAC. Founded in the 2015, the game serves as an nonprofit enterprise. It has donated more than $4 million in proceeds to local charities.
“Our game has always had the goal of offering a superior community and football experience.We endeavor to work with organizations at the forefront of innovation and partnering withSeatGeek is an opportunity to utilize a sophisticated ticketing technology behind the scenes,while giving our fans a convenient and easy-to-use, forward-facing ticketing application,” said Arizona Bowl Executive Director Kym Adair. “SeatGeek will give our fans a much improved ticketing experience, and will do the same for our box office, partner schools, and conferences,all of whom work together to put on this amazing and impactful event every year.”
