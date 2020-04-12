Arizona Daily Star readers respond, share stories of their sports heroes

Last week, Star sports staffers answered burning sports questions — from the best place to see a game to the one sporting event they can’t live without.
Star readers chimed in too, emailing their answers to sports@tucson.com. Here are excerpts of their responses. (Some have been edited for brevity, clarity and to match Star style).
Today’s question: Who is your sports hero, and why?
Muhammad Ali. He was not only the best boxer of our time, but a spokesperson, symbol of defiance and the truth, and an amazing athlete. He paved the way for so many in so many ways, culminating with him lighting the Olympic torch in Atlanta, 1996.
Jerry Anderson
My sports (and life) hero is Jackie Robinson. No other athlete (and very few people in any endeavor) have had as profound effect on American life — not just sports.
It seems almost unimaginable to remember that before Jackie Robinson American professional sports were segregated. Robinson endured vicious racist taunts from fans and other players but he reacted with to it with restraint and dignity.
He won rookie of the year, MVP and World Series championships. He was a model husband and father. He left an indelible and enduring legacy.
Thank you, No. 42.
Marty Kahn
In 1965, I was 21 and had been married for one year. My wife had given me Arnold Palmer’s book “My Game and Yours.” Arnold, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and an amateur Bill Campbell were playing an exhibition in Maryland outside of D.C.
We decided to go because I had just taken up golf and this was a chance to see “The Big Three,” as they were known at that time. We took the book with us hoping to get Mr. Palmer to sign it. My wife walked up to Arnie, as he was affectionately known and asked for his autograph. He stopped long enough to read her inscription, said, “very nice” then wrote “Best Wishes, Arnold Palmer” as clear as could be. He then put his arm around my wife and started walking away.
That was when I knew I had something in common with Arnie. Not our ability to play golf, but we both knew a good-looking woman when we saw her. Arnold Palmer was always known for his character, humility and the way he treated his fans. He spent hundreds of thousands in postage each year answering every letter he received from fans. I’ve been an avid golfer ever since then; he has always been my favorite sports hero.
John Blackwell
The joy of listening to a Dodgers game featuring play-by-play by Vin Scully was magnificent! On the afternoons that my hero, Sandy Koufax, number 32, pitched, it was comparable to reading a compelling Russian novel or relishing a crisp, yummy hot dog at Nathan’s in Coney Island.
Wendy Wertkin
My sports hero is “Reggie, Reggie, Reggie” — Reggie Jackson. I was 7 years old when I first started my passion for and following of baseball and the kid from ASU just joined the Yankees. The ’77 season was magical and Reggie was the reason — I became a die-hard Yankees and No. 44 fan that season. I loved cheering for the Yanks and Reggie at the side of my real hero today and always, my father Dan Arvayo.
Del Arvayo
Ted Williams was a 19-time All-Star, a two-time recipient of the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player Award, a six-time AL batting champion, and a two-time Triple Crown winner. He finished his playing career with a .344 batting average, 521 home runs, and a .482 on-base percentage, the highest of all time.
He served his country for five years, WWII and the Korean War. Imagine his numbers if he hadn’t.
Dennis Duval
In 1983, I attended the Baseball Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown. “HOOVER” signs justifiably underscored Brooks Robinson’s extraordinary play at third base! Before the actual ceremony we lined up to watch the parade of Hall of Famers enter the ceremony. … As the parade ended one lone figure worked his way down our side shaking hands with every fan; it was Sandy Koufax!
When he got to me, I asked him if I could shake his left hand.”
Of course,” he said, and extended his left hand. This is a thrill I still talk about today. What a memory and what a comment on the man himself!
Norbert Czelusniak
I wanted to let Brett Fera and John McKelvey know I have a poster of Cal Ripken, Jr. up in my classroom at Marana Middle School. I also have a poster of Michael Jordan ‘flying’ through the air in the dunk contest from the foul line. Picked it up at Zia Records over the summer. Narrowing down a list is hard to do but if I had to pick my favorite player of all-time it would have to be (Notre Dame’s) Raghib “Rocket” Ismail. … My dad was a walk-on receiver at ND in the ’60s.
Tim Kennedy
Tony Gwynn. … As outstanding of a baseball player as he was, he was an even more exemplary citizen and man. Many folks have their stories of how selfless he was in the sharing of his time & giving autographs to those that surrounded him. I, too, have many stories of his generosity.
I worked with his girlfriend (and future wife) Alicia while we were attending SDSU. Tony would come into the store to pick her up at night and was the quietest young man you could meet. At the time he was not yet an Aztec baseball player.
He was the best point guard in the WAC … Several years later, my wife was the PTO chairperson at our kids’ elementary school. She organized a fundraiser in May and asked if I could get Tony to come sign autographs. I let her know that it was in-season & he had a game on that Saturday of the event. She was undeterred, so I called Alicia, explained the situation and she said simply, “he will be there.” … Word traveled quickly that day that he was signing autographs for free and by noon, people were lined up around the building and into the parking lot. At 2 p.m., they were stilled lined up so I asked him if he needed to leave.
He said that he would stay to sign for anyone still in line but he said “please don’t let anybody else get in line.” It was well after 3:30 p.m. before the last autograph was given and he left. Since he was usually the first person in the clubhouse on game day, he probably went straight to the park that day.
Dave Clark
I halfway agree with Michael Lev, as I think that Walter Payton was a sports hero that everyone should emulate! He was a family man, a person of faith and the consummate teammate. Yes, on the field with the Bears, he was a tough, hard-nosed player who brought out the best in everyone around him.
But it was off the field where you saw the person he truly was! There’s a good reason why the NFL Man of the Year award is named after him. Sir Walter, indeed!
Milo Borich
Cal Ripken Jr. Gave it 100% all the time, great competitor and gentleman. Classy and respectful of the game and his opponents. Same demeanor whether the O’s lost 100 games or won the World Series. (They did both during his career.)
Tim White
Roberto Clemente was a great ball player and a great human being. While growing up in the Pittsburgh area, there was nothing better than sitting in the right field stands of Forbes Field and watching Roberto perform his magic.
He’s mostly remembered for collecting 3,000 hits and winning two World Series, but for me it was all about his glove and arm. Watching a runner who just singled and took a wide turn at first base and Roberto throwing behind him to first for an out was as thrilling as any hit he ever produced.
Of course, there were also the throws from right field to third base or to home plate to nab runners trying to score. Also, the famous “basket catch” he perfected was dazzling. However, in the end he was robbed of some baseball seasons because of a plane crash while on a humanitarian mission to Central America.
David Siblik
Johnny Bench. I grew up in Ohio and followed “The Big Red Machine” in my youth. Johnny Bench was a fantastic catcher, one of the best that ever played the game. He was a 14-time All Star; two-time MVP and won two World Series with the Reds. He is also a model citizen.
Aaron Thomas
Growing up in Pinal County during the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, the first professional sports team I knew about was the San Francisco Giants. They began spring training … sometime in the early 60’s and that’s where I first saw a pro baseball game. For some reason the two players that really caught my attention were Willie Mays and Willie McCovey. Maybe they really hit well that game. For a kid, it was fun to hear their names and watch them in a game on TV. That was about the only time I had much interest in sports.
As I started working/ teaching, I was always looking for positive role models to discuss with my students. The story of Roberto Clemente was tragic, but really inspiring to me. He never forgot his roots. I can see why he is considered Baseball’s Greatest Humanitarian. So I guess I consider him my sports hero.
Kay Manship Wilson
My hero has been just that for most of my 72 years. As a little boy, my father would tell me stories about some of the great sports accomplishments he had witnessed, many from before I was born. In 1936 this great American went to Berlin, kicked everyone’s butt and threw it right in the face of Adolph Hitler. My sports hero has always been Jesse Owens. Also, I maintain a soft spot in my heart for Floyd Patterson.
Jim McGrath
