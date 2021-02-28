‘Arizona has always been good to me’: Kevin Sutherland rallies to win Cologuard Classic

Sutherland took an aggressive line with a driver over the left-side hazard on the 511-yard, par-5 17th. As often happens on that hole, the ball skipped through the fairway. Sutherland had a clean look, though, and he landed a 9-iron on the back fringe. That set up a relatively simple two-putt birdie.

Weir had to navigate through three trees on his approach to 17. He cut the ball between them, playing to the front bunker. An up-and-down would have given Weir a matching birdie, but his sand shot flew long and he missed the putt.

Sutherland again took an aggressive line off the 18th tee, hitting driver over the right hazard.

“Honestly, the shot on 18 was by far the best shot I hit all week,” he said. “Just said I’d hit it hard, keep it down. For some reason, I was resistant to try to hit that shot all week. Not sure why I was, but I picked a good time to change my tune.”

Sutherland’s 6-iron approach left him with a routine two-putt for par.

Weir also hit the fairway. But birdies were almost impossible to come by on No. 18 this week. The hole yielded just 11. The average score was .631 strokes over par.