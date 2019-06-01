Pick 3

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

Fantasy 5

11-23-31-32-40

(eleven, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $395,000

The Pick

01-03-10-26-31-44

(one, three, ten, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $14.5 million

Triple Twist

01-05-22-25-26-31

(one, five, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $475 million

Powerball

06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

