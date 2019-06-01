Pick 3
2-1-0
(two, one, zero)
Fantasy 5
11-23-31-32-40
(eleven, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $395,000
The Pick
01-03-10-26-31-44
(one, three, ten, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $14.5 million
Triple Twist
01-05-22-25-26-31
(one, five, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $240,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $475 million
Powerball
06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)