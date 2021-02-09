Arizona Wildcats great Jim Furyk to return to Tucson, play in Cologuard Classic later this month

One of the greatest Arizona Wildcats of all time is coming home.

Jim Furyk has committed to play in the Cologuard Classic, which will be held at the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort from Feb. 22-28. The 50-year-old former UA standout is one of four players to commit to play in the tournament on Tuesday. He was joined by Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Two of the sport's most popular golfers, Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples, have yet to announce whether they'll be playing. The deadline to commit for the tournament is Feb. 19. The tournament includes a $1.7 million purse, with the winner receiving $255,000.

Furyk turned 50 in May, making him eligible to play in PGA Tour Champions events. He won a pair of events almost immediately.

Stricker will make his fourth appearance at the Cologuard Classic. He has been a factor every time he's played, finishing second in 2017, winning in 2018, and finishing sixth in 2019 and tied for fifth a year ago. Furyk came in fourth in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, a PGA Tour event, on Sunday.