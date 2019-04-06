It was a big night for Arizona Wildcats track sophomore Jordan Geist, who won three events in the throws, and James Smith, who set a UA freshman record in the 400-meter hurdles, at the Jim Click Shootout on Saturday at Drachman Stadium.
In his first event, Geist established his personal best in the hammer throw with a heave of 221 feet, 1 inch.
Next, he won the discus with a toss of 174-5. In his specialty, the shot put, the All-American thrower powered the 12-pound iron ball to his outdoor-competition personal best.
His throw of 69-9¾ ranks No. 1 in the nation, pending results of other weekend meets.
Smith, a Mesa Westwood High graduate, broke the UA freshman record of 50.49 in the 400-yard hurdles by blazing around the track in 50.29.
He was edged at the finish line by Cameron Samuel of USC, who ran 50.15. The times by both runners rank among the nation’s best.
Minnesota won the six-team competition for the men with 146 points followed by Purdue with 143, Arizona at 134, USC 97, TCU 50 and Oklahoma State 25.
Minnesota captured the women’s title with 193 points over USC, the defending national champion, with 137 points and Arizona was third at 132ƒ. Purdue followed with 76, TCU had 72ƒ and Oklahoma State 50.
Junior Carlos Villarreal, the Wildcats’ mile and 1,500 meter star, took first place in the 800 meters for the men in the time of 1:47.54.
For Arizona’s women, high jumper Lillian Lowe did not compete, and Umajesty Williams and Maksims Sincukovs did not run for the men.
Arizona piled up 16 points in the hammer throw led by Geist’s victory; the long jump, won by P.J. Austin at 25-4¾, and the high jump, captured by Justice Summerset at 7-2½.
Wildcat javelin thrower Kaelyn Carlson-Shipley won the women’s javelin at 153-5.
Other top point scorers for the women were Karolina Pahlitzsch and Shannon Meisberger, who finished second and third in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.60 and 58.80.
In the high jump, Karla Teran placed second at 5-8½, Diana Ramos was fourth at 5-6½ and Alexa Porpaczy was sixth at the same height.
UA freshman Neysia Howard set personal records while finishing eighth in three events—the long jump (19-8¼), the 100-meter dash (11.76) and the 200 (24.14).