Alyssa
Palomino-
Cardoza
The UA softball team couldn’t get the clutch hit Sunday and lost 4-1 to NC State in Tampa, Fla., in the USF Opening Weekend Invitational.
The No. 7-ranked Wildcats (3-2) stranded eight runners on base, including six in scoring position in losing to the Wolfpack (3-1).
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza led off the contest with her fourth homer in five games, but that would be the only run UA would score. The Wildcats would later load the bases with one out in the first inning but couldn’t get any more runs across.
NC State blasted three homers in the win, tying the game at 1 in the second and taking the lead for good with a solo shot in the fourth. The Wolfpack wrapped up the scoring with two runs in the sixth.
UA’s Alyssa Dunham (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits in four innings, striking out seven. Taylor McQuillin entered in relief and gave up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts in two innings.
Reyna Carranco went 3 for 4 in the loss, while Malia Martinez was 2 for 3.
Arizona next hosts the Hillenbrand Invitational from Thursday through Sunday. UA will open with a 6 p.m. contest Thursday against New Mexico in the stadium’s first game in the renovated Hillenbrand Stadium.