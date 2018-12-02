The matchup for the fourth Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl is set.
Arkansas State will face Nevada on Dec. 29 at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is at 11:15 a.m.
The Red Wolves were announced as participants earlier in the week. The Wolf Pack joined them Sunday.
This is Nevada’s second appearance in the Arizona Bowl. The Wolf Pack played in and won the inaugural game in 2015, defeating Colorado State 28-23.
This year’s Nevada squad finished the regular season 7-5, 5-3 in the Mountain West. The Wolf Pack returned to the postseason in their second year under Jay Norvell, who became Nevada’s coach after several college and pro stops, including spending the 2016 season as the receivers coach and passing-game coordinator at Arizona State.
Norvell’s staff includes former Arizona assistants Jeff Casteel (defensive coordinator/linebackers) and David Lockwood (secondary).
Arkansas State went 8-4, 5-3 in the Sun Belt. This is the Red Wolves’ eighth straight bowl appearance.
We’ll have more on the Arkansas State-Nevada matchup later today.