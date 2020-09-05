As NASCAR playoffs start, Tucson's Alex Bowman is hoping to recapture pre-pandemic magic

In the 22 races since Darlington, Bowman has cracked the top 5 only once; he’s finished 20th or worse eight times. The results were puzzling given his reputation as one of NASCAR’s top young talents.

“Staying upbeat for me is a little tough when things aren’t going well,” he admitted. “The summer was rough on us for sure, but good runs for me cures that and running up front and contending for wins.”

The driver’s self-prescribed medicine seems to be having the desired effect at the right time. Bowman’s last two races in August, a fifth-place finish at Dover International Speedway and his most recent seventh-place finish at Daytona, have him in solid positioning both on and off the track.

Bowman said his team got back to the basics, “trying to identify why that happened, what we did wrong and how to get better over the last couple of weeks.”

He’s now back at Darlington Raceway to begin the NASCAR playoffs. It’s the ideal place to start.

“We’re going to be really good, but Darlington’s one that we’ve circled that we can be really strong at for sure,” he said.