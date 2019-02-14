Jérémy Grégoire and Emil Pettersson admit that while they have no idea what to expect once they finally arrive in the Old Pueblo, they’re proud to represent the city in their new roles with the Tucson Roadrunners.
“It’s kind of funny … being on the road this long at the start,” Grégoire said. “But I think it was a good thing for me to start (with Tucson) on the road.”
Teammates with the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals, Pettersson and Grégoire joined the Roadrunners a week ago via separate deals on the same day. Pettersson, on an NHL contract with the Nashville Predators’ organization, was acquired by the Arizona Coyotes Feb. 8 in exchange for Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka. That same day, Grégoire was acquired by Tucson from the Admirals in exchange for future considerations.
The duo joined the Roadrunners right as Tucson kicked off its nearly three-week, six-game, four-city “Gem Show Road Trip,” which effectively renders the Tucson Arena inhabitable for hockey as the annual February Gem and Mineral Show takes over the Tucson Convention Center facilities.
That season-long road trip continues Friday, as the Roadrunners (24-15-4-2) try for their third straight game earning at least a point in the standings when they face the Texas Stars (24-20-3-2) at 6 p.m.
“That first night is always the hardest for them,” Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady said of what Grégoire and Pettersson likely experienced after being dealt at the start of a road trip. “You’re just kind of trying to figure out everybody’s name in the locker room as you’re going through the day. They’re sharp players, experienced in the league, so day two rolled around and they were better, and day three rolled around and they were comfortable.”
Comfortable enough to combine for two goals (both credited to Grégoire) and four assists (all Pettersson’s) in three games so far with the Roadrunners to help Tucson end a season-high five-game losing streak and begin climbing back up the AHL standings.
Using Varady’s calendar, it will be day 15 — that’s next Thursday — for Pettersson and Grégoire on the Tucson roster before they finally get to experience their new “home.”
While neither has been to Tucson yet at any point in their lives, both said they’ve heard good things from their new teammates; and it doesn’t hurt that their new team has something to play for — a playoff berth.
“It’s really motivating to get up every day and know the game you’re going to play at night is very meaningful,” said Grégoire, in his fourth full AHL season after two with the St. John’s IceCaps and last year with the Laval Rocket, but never on a playoff team. “I’m going to do everything possible to help make (a playoff berth) happen.”
Pettersson, an AHL All-Star last year who now has 11 goals and 33 points in 49 games so far this season, said he appreciates the speed the Roadrunners play with, and how it allows him to be a playmaker for a team that looks quite a bit different on offense than it did just a few weeks ago.
At the time of last week’s trades, Tucson had effectively seen three of its top four point producers elsewhere. Helewka had been leading the Roadrunners in goals scored, but he ended up part of the Pettersson deal. And points-leader Kyle Capobianco was called up to the Coyotes, but just days into his NHL stint went down with a season-ending lower-body injury. Michael Bunting was called up, too, and considering the Coyotes’ injury woes, a return to Tucson is hardly inevitable.
Varady said all of that — in addition to Pettersson and Grégoire stepping up at the right time — is all part and parcel of AHL hockey.
“Life in hockey, you get up and you go and you expect that things will change,” Varady said. “I think one day at a time is cliché, but it’s the honest truth. … I think regardless of what happens to us in terms of trades, call-ups, injuries — that’s just our attitude.”