As the sports world shuts down, golf in Tucson is still thriving. Here's what city courses are doing to stay safe.

Golfers played more than 24,000 rounds on Tucson city courses during a month in the coronavirus crippled the sports industry, leading to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and the postponement of the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and golf’s major tournaments.

The 24,551 rounds played in March at Tucson’s five city courses was down from the 24,614 played in March 2019. But revenue rose, from $884,181 in March 2019 to $886,347 last month, in part because of the city’s “dynamic pricing” model.

That golf was still humming at Randolph North, Dell Urich, El Rio, Fred Enke and Silverbell in a month in which Americans have been told to stay home is, advocates say, a sign that the sport is safe in an age of social distancing.

On March 17, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shuttered local gyms to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The City of Tucson has since shuttered public pools and volleyball courts. Outdoor fitness equipment is off limits, and city tennis courts were closed Tuesday.

This effectively makes golf the only game in town.

“I spend a lot of time observing what’s happening in our parks,” said Tucson Parks and Recreation director Brent Dennis. “People — rightfully so — want to stay healthy and fit, and they’re looking for safe and socially-distant activities that they can do.”

Golfers were packing the city courses well before the coronavirus cancellations began. In February, there were 21,301 rounds of golf played at city golf properties — thousands more than the 17,640 played in February 2019. One reason is weather: February 2019 was unseasonably cold and wet, with 2.03 inches of rain recorded — 1.22 inches above average. Temperatures averaged just 51.5 degrees during the month.