At Tucson's Showtime Cards, business is booming thanks to a 'perfect storm of events'

It’s all a bit shocking to Mares.

“It’s 1 p.m., and I haven’t eaten all day and the phone won’t stop ringing,” Mares said. “When you and I used to collect, it was geeky. Now it’s cool to do it. You have Logic the Rapper holding up a PSA 10 Charizard Pokemon card that he paid $280,000 for. Now all these young sneaker flippers see they can hustle and make money on cards.”

Mares has called the sudden growth of the hobby a “perfect storm of events.”

The hobby had already been on a major upswing in recent years as rookie cards in several sports began hitting levels almost unheard of in hobby circles. Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. in baseball; Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson in basketball; Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in football; Connor McDavid and Alexander Ovechkin in hockey — we’re not talking cards that have gone up moderately in value. We’re talking million-dollar cards here.