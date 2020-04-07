'Aztec tough' takes on new meaning for Pima College players forced into early offseason

Pima has produced an All-American in 11 of Holthaus’ 13 seasons.

“(Holthaus) not only impacted me, but all the other girls as well. He was always letting everyone know that this is their family,” Lawson said during a Friday interview. “For incoming freshmen, it’s always tough to come in and not know anyone. Coach Todd always does an amazing job of incorporating everyone very well.”

Lawson is still weighing her options for next season, and said that a few schools have reached out with offers.

For now, she’s finishing up classes, keeping in shape and working through the disappointment of not playing in the nationals.

“We were all super-excited to go back to back. We finally won at Mesa’s court — that’s never been done before,” Lawson said. “We could have won the whole entire national tournament with the team we had this year.”

Lawson will be working for her dad this summer to make some extra money before heading off to whatever school she picks. She’s running every day but says that workouts are different without strength and conditioning coach Carla Garrett pushing her to try harder.

“It’s sad that’s come to an end,” Lawson said.