Eastern Arizona quarterback Ishois Times gets swarmed under by the Pima defense in a game earlier this season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

When Jim Monaco interviewed for the vacant Pima College athletic director position, he said the right candidate wouldn’t be able to juggle both the administrative duties and a full-time coaching job.

He was right.

Monaco was named the interim athletic director Oct. 29. He hasn’t made it out to the field on time for practice at all this week. Monaco’s coaching staff has also taken on added responsibilities in the office, like contacting universities and recruiters to try to help their athletes move on to a four-year school.

“It’s important, but I feel like I’m letting the kids down a little bit. Only because I’m not giving them my full attention because I have to give it to the entire department,” he said. “But it’s one more week. Maybe, at the very worst it would be three more weeks. But that wouldn’t be worse; that would be great.”

Pima (6-2, 4-1) will play the final regular-season game in program history on Saturday, when it takes on Arizona Western in Yuma. A win would help the 16th-ranked Aztecs earn an elusive bowl invitation.

Pima has already fielded calls from the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Waco, Texas; the Salt City Bowl in Hutchinson, Kansas; the Graphic Edge Bowl in Cedar Falls, Iowa; and the Mississippi Bowl in Perkinston, Mississippi. Monaco said the program is weighing the costs and trying to figure out which bowl game would be the best, should the Aztecs receive a formal invitation.

“We’re just trying to figure it out, but it’s great to get the interest,” Monaco said.

+2 

Pima players take a knee during the post-game huddle after their 28-26 win against Eastern Arizona on Oct. 27. The Aztecs play their final regular-season game ever Saturday.

The regular-season finale is more than a chance for the Aztecs to make their second-ever bowl game. It could put them in a position to still win the Western States Football League title.

If Pima beats Western Arizona and Eastern Arizona beats Snow College, the Aztecs would have one fewer conference loss than Snow and would win the title. Pima would, as a champion, be guaranteed a bowl game.

But the Aztecs got banged up in last week’s 64-17 loss at Snow.

During the game, temperatures dropped down to 24 degrees. A few players suffered concussions and remain in the concussion protocol; a few more suffered separated shoulders.

As a result, the Aztecs will travel with 55 to 60 players — a drop from the usual 70 that take the bus for away games.

The Matadors (4-2, 3-1) have played in the national championship game the last two seasons.

“This game is huge,” Monaco said. “It’s really big for everything, whether it’s a bowl, having a chance to win the conference, still be in the conversation. It’s a big deal.

“No matter what happens Saturday, what a great season. We’ve been ranked almost the entire season. We’ve beaten the No. 4, we’ve beaten the No. 9. Holy moly. If we’re going out, this is not a bad way to go. The kids have done great. We’ve done as good a job as we can do. It’s been awesome, really.”

+2 

Quarterback Brooks Ringer, right, and the Aztecs could qualify for a bowl game with a win today in Yuma.

And that’s where Monaco is glad the new AD job has kept him so busy.

Saturday could mark Monaco’s last-ever game. That’s 35 years of coaching coming to an end.

Monaco compared it to moving out of house. It’s only a house, he said, but then you recall all of the good memories you made there. Leaving the Pima football office and his coaching career will feel like leaving home, Monaco said.

“I guess, the biggest thing is, it’s the end of a program,” Monaco said. “It’s not just the end of my coaching, it’s the end of Pima College football. Holy crap. That’s mind-boggling. But it is what it is and hopefully we did the best job we could to make the school proud.”

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Saturday

Who: No. 16 Pima College (6-2, 4-1) at Arizona Western (5-2, 3-1)

When: 3 p.m.

Aztecs' assistants look back

The Star talked to Pima's assistant coaches this week about what the Aztecs' final season of football means to them.  Here's what they had to say

“Perseverance. We kept pushing. We pushed and the kids stepped up and did their jobs. We don’t have the talent all over the place, but we have guys that are working their butts off and doing their job to get the job done. (Saturday is) die or go home. We’ve got to sell out. Everybody’s got to do their jobs, do it well and dominate.” — Christian Vitale, special teams coordinator/specialists coach

“This season meant to me that the last two, three, seasons that I’ve been here, try to collectively do everything. All the small things that we haven’t done in the past, tried to put all the pieces together and just go out with a bang. We have nothing left to say. We have nothing left in the tank. All we have is everything we put out on the field and everything we’ve done. Use all of our pieces as a puzzle and put the picture together and make it a beautiful one.” — Landon Wasson, offensive assistant

“This last season has meant quite a bit to me. I was here back in 2003-04 when we finished at a bowl game in Texas. So, to potentially repeat those efforts and go out with a bang – that means the world to me.” — Daniel Linden III, recruiting coordinator/offensive line coach

“I’m hoping for a win. And what the last season means to me is just trying to create opportunities for the guys that are here and finish out strong and go to a bowl game. Kind of set a legacy for all the guys that have been here. At least in our five years, we’ve done pretty well. I just want people to remember how good our football team was.” — John Carbajal, running backs coach

“I loved the coaches and loved the players. I came back for Coach Monaco — I was off for a couple of years. So, it’s one of those things, (this season) is for the community and for the school. We’d love to bring home a win and go out in style."  — Nate Gahn, running backs coach

“This last season means a lot. It’s been a long time. I came (to Pima as a student) in 2011, so it’s been a few years. I’ve been gone, then came back with Coach Monaco. Some of the staff I played against with. I got coached by some of them. So, the last season means a lot to me. It’s very personal. What does Saturday mean? Saturday is just one more game we need, another W we need to go to a bowl game. Go somewhere and an extra game for film that these guys missed out. So, it’s not just important for us, but for the guys to get the film out.” — Jesus Robinson, wide receivers coach/offensive analyst

“I was totally excited to be part of the Pima staff. Last year, my first year in college football, was an eye-opener. We learned a ton that we took from last season and we were hoping that, with the great recruiting class that we had, we could have something special happen. And, so far, it’s been really special. We’re one step away from doing something very spectacular that I don’t think anybody in the league expected. Talking to the kids, our expectations as the years have gone on have gone up, but nobody expected this. They were like ‘I’m not too sure.’ They had a toe in the water, we didn’t really dive in 100 percent, but now I think we’ve got the kids at 100 percent. I’m just hoping that this final game, we’ll go out with a bang. Maybe Eastern can do us a favor and take care of Snow for us and give us back our league championship that we tried giving away at Snow. Ultimately, winning the league championship would be the ultimate goal. It would get us into a bowl game, so we could leave our mark on the program. It’s only happened one time before and this would be the second time. That would be really special.” — Glenn Posey, offensive coordinator

“Well, it’s been fun. (Coaching) is something I’ve enjoyed doing and have for years. I coached high school for a long time and I’ve coached (at Pima) for quite a while not, and hopefully we get a win on Saturday." — Dan Wickland, defensive backs coach/defensive analyst 

“I think this season is incredible. These kids, with all the pressure of it being the last season and them not packing it in, I think the season has been a success.” — Steve Hancock, linebackers coach

“I think it went really well. I’m really proud of the way the guys took on the challenge we had this season, the program closing down. They understood what they were playing for and fighting for and sending this program out on a high note. I think we’ll be fine Saturday. We’ll just go out there and do what we do – play with a lot of effort, run the ball and tackle.” — Thomas Romack, defensive assistant

“First and foremost, I’m looking forward to getting a win on Saturday. Whatever we have to do to win. We’re going to be a little short-handed, but some guys are going to have to step up. Some guys are going to get an opportunity this weekend, and they’re going to have to step up to play. We fully expect to win this week. As far as the season goes, we would have liked to have played a little better last week, but we’re still playing for a lot. We’re playing for a bowl game and we’re still playing for a conference title. I think this has been a pretty good season. Obviously, we would have liked to be league champions and that hasn’t happened yet, but we still have an opportunity.” — Pat Ryden, defensive coordinator

Contact reporter Norma Gonzalez at 520-262-3265 or ngonzalez@tucson.com.