Back in front of the home fans, FC Tucson draws with Forward Madison FC
editor's pick

FC Tucson's Maxi Schenfeld cuts down Forward Madison's Derek Gebhard in the first half of their USL League 1 game at Kino Sports Complex, Tucson, Ariz., May 8, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell

After grabbing the lead in the opening minutes of the second half, FC Tucson (0-1-1) couldn’t hold on for its first win of the 2021 season and tied 1-1 with Forward Madison FC (0-0-1) on Saturday night.

The club welcomed back an announced crowd of 680 fans for its home opener at Kino North Stadium, the first time since the 2019 season that fans had been permitted at the stadium.

“It was unbelievable,” FC Tucson coach John Galas said of hearing FC Tucson cheers again. “I’m sure it was more exciting for the boys just to have them playing in front of fans just to have that atmosphere and energy.”

FC Tucson forward Deri Corfe scored his first goal of the season just after halftime on a play where Corfe knocked the ball away from a Madison defender in front of the net and then chipped it for a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute.

The club held onto its 1-0 lead for 15 minutes before an entry pass just outside the box by Forward Madison FC ricocheted off an FC Tucson defender and into the lane of Madison’s captain Jake Keegan, who had a wide open look at the net.

Keegan rifled the ball past goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley to tie the game up in the 67th minute.

The two clubs played aggressively down the stretch trying to score the winning goal, but the defenses from both squads held firm. FC Tucson was denied back-to-back corner kick opportunities in the 85th minute and a corner from Forward Madison FC in extra time was headed too high over the net.

Forward Madison' goalkeeper Phil Breno takes the ball off the foot of FC Tucson's Giovanni Calixtro snuff an FC foray in the first half of their USL League 1 game at Kino Sports Complex, Tucson, Ariz., May 8, 2021.

FC Tucson captain Dakota Barnathan also prevented a goal in the 82nd minute when he made a sliding tackle in front of his own net, taking away a clean look from a Forward Madison FC player.

“I’m disappointed because we had the lead, but proud of the overall defensive effort,” Galas said. “After we went up 1-nil, they really put pressure on us and we defended really well at times.”

Saturday’s match was a physical style of play as each club drew three separate yellow cards and combined for 34 fouls.

“We certainly knew it was going to be physical as indicated by the yellow cards,” Galas said. “But I thought it was a well-reffed match on both sides.”

Corfe’s goal was his first in an FC Tucson uniform. The 23-year-old played in the 2020 USL Championship season a year ago with New York Red Bulls II. Galas said he expects the forward to be a contributor this season.

“He’s got great feet, he adds a quality to our team and why we brought him in,” Galas said.

Up next for FC Tucson is a stretch of three consecutive road matches. The club visits Fort Lauderdale CF next Sunday.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

