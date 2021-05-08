Back in front of the home fans, FC Tucson draws with Forward Madison FC

After grabbing the lead in the opening minutes of the second half, FC Tucson (0-1-1) couldn’t hold on for its first win of the 2021 season and tied 1-1 with Forward Madison FC (0-0-1) on Saturday night.

The club welcomed back an announced crowd of 680 fans for its home opener at Kino North Stadium, the first time since the 2019 season that fans had been permitted at the stadium.

“It was unbelievable,” FC Tucson coach John Galas said of hearing FC Tucson cheers again. “I’m sure it was more exciting for the boys just to have them playing in front of fans just to have that atmosphere and energy.”

FC Tucson forward Deri Corfe scored his first goal of the season just after halftime on a play where Corfe knocked the ball away from a Madison defender in front of the net and then chipped it for a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute.

The club held onto its 1-0 lead for 15 minutes before an entry pass just outside the box by Forward Madison FC ricocheted off an FC Tucson defender and into the lane of Madison’s captain Jake Keegan, who had a wide open look at the net.

Keegan rifled the ball past goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley to tie the game up in the 67th minute.