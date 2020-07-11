Back in the mix: Tucson’s Dan Hicks ‘thrilled’ to have U.S. Open on NBC again

“I knew you had to put makeup on … but I didn’t have time. It literally got to be like five, 10 minutes from airtime. The lights came on, and I didn’t look my best. In television, you need to put a little pancake makeup on or you could look like Dracula in a heartbeat.

“So I had no makeup on. I grew up in this town. Everybody knew I was making my debut. I knew everybody was watching.

“These were the days when the prompter is actually a piece of paper being rolled through a camera lens, not digital. So they go, ‘We’d like to welcome Dan Hicks to the crew. Dan, welcome aboard. What’s happening in sports?’

“As I look into the camera where the teleprompter is, the paper starts wrinkling up. It gets jammed. I didn’t have the experience to look down at my hard-copy scripts. I’m just in panic mode, where I don’t even know what came out of my mouth.

“Anyway, 3ƒ, four minutes go by. I get off the air, and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’