Back in the USL League One playoff chase, FC Tucson pushing for strong finish to regular season

“He does all the little things well,” Galas said of Elivelton. “It’s the culmination of all the hard work he’s put in over the last 10 games.”

The first-year head coach also referred to Coan as a “really nice replacement for Shak.”

Just weeks ago, FC Tucson’s postseason chances seemed bleak. The club sat in ninth place and had lost two of its previous three matches. Following a 2-0 home loss to North Texas SC two weekends ago, Galas assured that the best was yet to come. The coach reasoned that there was a lot of potential still to be explored in his group.

Galas’ intuition proved to be on the mark as FC Tucson has won two of its last three games — the other result was a 1-1 tie in the follow-up road match against North Texas.

The seven points earned during that stretch have pushed the Men in Black into the heart of the postseason race.

“We’re winning games right now. I’m happy and the team’s gonna be happy,” Galas said.

The hot streak has also come at an interesting time in the schedule. FC Tucson is on the backend of a stretch of five games in 14 days, a stint that began Sept. 12.